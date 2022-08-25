Henry Cavill returns as Superman in Black Adam

MADRID, 25 Aug. (CultureLeisure) –

Black Adam will hit theaters on October 21 and, according to the latest information, will feature Henry Cavill’s Superman. The return of the British actor to the role of Kal-El seemed unthinkable just a few months ago but now, with the arrival of the new managers at Warner Bros. Discovery and their decision give a new direction to the DC Cinematic Universelooks like it will come true.

According to Geekosity, Cavill has recently filmed a scene as Superman for Black Adam. It is, yes, a post-credits sequence, so the role of the Man of Steel it seems that it will be limited to a first encounter with the antihero with the lightning bolt on his chest in order to prepare his subsequent, and highly anticipated, confrontation. a battle between two of DC’s most powerful characters that Dwayne Johnson himself has been advancing and feeding for years with many of his statements.

In fact, the decision to include Superman in Black Adam comes from Dwayne Johnson himself, and, according to the American media, Henry Cavill shot the new Superman scene in the UK in early August, which suggests that It has been included in the film at the last minute. In the post-credits scene of Black Adam, moreover, Cavill will be wearing his classic Superman suit, and not the black color variant. featured in Zack Snyder’s Justice League.





british actor In this way, he would maintain his role in future DC movies in which the Man of Steel appears. after the decision of David Zaslav, head of Warner Bros. Discovery, to reset the DC Cinematic Universe. Something surprising since Cavill’s future as Clark Kent was pretty uncertain. It is more, in that the last two occasions in which Warner/DC had Superman (two cameos first in shazam and later in the Peacemaker series) did without showing the character’s face so that Cavill would not appear on screenwhich indicated that his future was far from the paper.

Superman won’t be the only DC Comics character to appear in Black Adamas so will members of the Justice Society. Thus, Pierce Brosnan’s Doctor Fate, Noah Centineo’s Atom Smasher, Aldris Hodge’s Hawkman and Quintessa Swindell’s Cyclone will be part of the plot of the film that will be directed by Jaume Collet-Serra.