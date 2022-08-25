He tied against Tigres with an agonizing goal by Gignac in CU

Cougars he was ‘nothing’ to win again, but was unable to achieve it, because he could not take care of the advantage of a goal that he had for the entire second part of the game and in added time tigers tied for one, courtesy of Andre-Pierre Gignacwhich is a nightmare for Cougars where it is found.

Three consecutive defeats were enough for the alarms to go off in the scree and the ‘goal man’ of Cougars: Juan Ignacio Dinennowho with a goal gave them the victory over tigers and thereby calmed the atmosphere that is surrounding Andres Lilini, technician who has trusted the striker despite his low game.

But the hopes that were in Cougars to face those from the UANL were practically nil, since having one of the best teams in the tournament as a rival and having 11 goals against in the last three games, was not a good omen for those from the UNAM.

However, the shock that 11 auriazul had worked and they had a better performance, to the extent that they finished the first half tied at zero with tigers it was like winning. Even Cougarsdue to injury Julio Gonzalez had to give way Gil Alcala to protect the frame.

Then, at the beginning of the second part (46′), it appeared Dinenno who shot with his right leg putting the ball on the post, but ended up in the bottom of the goal of Nahuel Guzman. Cougars he had the advantage of a point.

And unlike other games, this time the lead of tigers headed by Andre-Pierre Gignac was annulled by the Puma defense, until the referee added eight minutes, and in the sixth, the French striker snatched Cougars the three points leaving them again with the disappointment of one more game without winning, although this time at least they rescued one point.

