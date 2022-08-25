Haircuts that rejuvenate at 50 years

We often resort to make-up or cosmetic surgery to make our appearance look more young man. However, with the proper haircutwe can also get an effect rejuvenating when we have more than 50 years. To choose the one that suits you best, ask your hairdresser because the stylists they have several infallible cuts to give you a renewed air. all depend on your facial features and the kind of mane that you have: longhair shortmane curly, smooth…

The ‘pixie’ haircut, one of the most rejuvenating at 50 years

The hair cut pixie it is timeless and favors All ages. In addition, depending on your type of face, you can choose to wear it super shortwith your Pwith long sideburns,disheveled, etc. The actress Sharon Stone I looked very good short and with sideburns, a style that suits you great and rejuvenates you a lot. And it is that, although it marks his features, sweetens the face.

Also, the pixie cut has a touch rebel that determines any style and gives it volume to the finer hair. If your hair is curly, it will also look great on you. the only one drawback is that it is one trend that you have to be retouching it constantly, because when it grows a little, you have to cut it. Instead, you can also choose to leave it longer and wear a ‘pixie’ with your P either fringe.

The ‘long bob’ haircut, one of the most rejuvenating at 50 years

The bob haircut it’s all a basic in the hairdressers because it is a very stylish, versatile and the ‘celebrities’ over 50 years old usually wear it inside and outside the Red carpet. One of them is the actress Cate Blanchettalthough his choice was an adaptation of the cut classic bob, since she wore it below the chin and hairstyle with waves. That yes, its outline is very defined, as marked by the original version.

the protagonist of ‘Carol’ has made it clear on many occasions that the long bob with the stripe to the side It is the one that best suits women over 50 years. It is a clear example that not only cuts to the ‘garon’ They are a good option when we reach the fifth decade of our lives and, at the same time, banish the myth that long or medium hair is only for the youngest.

Julia Roberts is another of the most glamorous women who is shown with a ‘long bob’ and that not only looks more youthful, but also gives a touch of brightness to her face with ‘balayage’ highlights, which are trend this season.

The cuts with bangs, one of the details that rejuvenate the most at 50 years

Italian actress Monica Bellucci fulfilled 57 springs in 2021 and, in recent years, we have seen her with various haircuts. The one we like the most is her wavy mid-length haircut, layers and with fringe. She is about a woman who inspire and she also succeeds when she decides to show us her hair and give us a great idea to wear it with Greater volumeStyle: the layers are not very marked and the length is at shoulder height. This last characteristic is a perfect resource when our scalp begins to lose strength. In fact, experts say that it provides higher density and helps keep hair longer healthy Y bright.

On the other hand, the fringerejuvenatessweetens the face and revitalizes also the look. In addition, this element can be adapted to the texture of your hair, the shape of your face and the cut you have chosen. So anyone can wear it. In addition, this year the fringe is a trend, so it will not only take years away from you, but it will also make you look fashionable.

Haircut ‘mullet’, one of the most rejuvenating at 50 years

according to the Secret Salon, the mullet cut is characterized by “wearing the front part very short and the back part long, with a fringe very short that leaves the air eyebrows and the strands“. That is to say, it is a very daring hairstyle, since it is somewhat scruffy and those who most often wear it are women with a touch more rocker. Also, it is very becoming for those who have the Oval facewell with the cut mullet the face seems more elongated.