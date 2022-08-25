Gigi Hadid is the protagonist of the cover of the September issue of Vogue Italia dedicated to the new world of fashion

The new issue of Vogue Italia with Gigi Hadid on the cover arrives on newsstands on August 30th. In the exclusive interview, the 27-year-old supermodel talks about her future projects – all oriented towards creativity – and the new world of fashion, the main theme of the September issue of Vogue Italia. The world of fashion has in fact completely changed: it is a universe of continuous new cultural, generational and aesthetic contaminations. It is a world that is getting rid of stereotypes and anachronistic codes. And this is the story that Vogue Italia makes in the September issue.

“I think what makes people want to join this industry and experience fashion as a source of inspiration are still the stories where the narrative is really strong,” says Gigi Hadid in the interview. And in fact today it seems that the new world of fashion has more to do with humanity than with glamor, as Gigi points out: «Often from the outside we think of fashion as a superficial system. While I remember the intermediate moments of those glossy photos, those in which I am on the set and I share my time with other creatives ». Also in this case Gigi after the set reflected on sharing with other creatives. In the shots, the supermodel appears in a new guise, artfully built together with fashion editor Grace Coddington and photographer Rafael Pavarotti. “They are two different creatives, yet they have similar visions,” says Gigi. “He is young, but he has a great knowledge of what he does. She has a way of building looks that is different from all other stylists. Working with her is fun because she never chooses the obvious path, she always goes in search of an image that is a bit extravagant and eccentric ».