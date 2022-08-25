From Rihanna’s night out to Lily Collins’ recording day: celebrities in one click

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky came out to celebrate the success of the singer’s new work. She looked comfortable in an oversized outfit of a sports shirt and psychedelic pants. The pair reappear days after Rocky pleaded not guilty in a firearms trial. Sentencing not yet determined (The Grosby Group)

Lily Collins with Lucas Bravo returned to the film set of Emily in Paris

Far from the frivolity of Carrie, the character that made her famous worldwide, Sarah Jessica Parker is not afraid of the passage of time and is proud of her gray hair. A few weeks ago, she declared that she did not agree with people who called her “brave”. “It turned into months and months of talking about how brave I am to have gray hair,” she told Allure. “I was like, please applaud someone else’s courage in something!” Sarah, 57, has been an icon of fashion and style since her beginnings in the series Sex and the city back in the 90s, will she be the one who imposes the fashion of gray hair?

Isis Valverde was very excited to see the paparazzi in Beverly Hills. The Brazilian actress who played “Suelen” in “Avenida Brasil”, filmed her interaction and shared it with her 28 million followers on Instagram

The first public engagement of the Queen of the Netherlands after her vacation was the reception of the new students in Delft. Maxima wore an impeccable updo and a comfortable look without losing the elegance that characterizes her

After the success of her eighth studio album, ‘Rebirth’, Beyonce went out to party with her husband, while relaxing on a yacht sailing around Croatia with her family.

Heidi Klum arrived at the America’s Got Talent studios in Los Angeles, California. The model is not afraid of color combinations, so she was not surprised to see her so colorful

Brazilian supermodel Alessandra Ambrosio went shopping at Byredo in West Hollywood

Mexican actor Diego Luna signed autographs before the screening of Star Wars in London

Sasha Obama is back in Los Angeles after spending the summer in New York with friends. The fashionable daughter of President Barack Obama was photographed in a salon where she underwent various treatments including eyelash extensions, waxing and nails before returning to school (The Grosby Group)

