From horror to comedy, weekly premieres on the big screen

Today we start this sector dedicated to the novelties of the seventh art, in the understanding that it is necessary to promote and expand the information on national and international film premieres. It will be published on Thursdays, coinciding with the day of the premieres on the local big screen.

While the previous screenings, which for decades promoted film criticism in our country, are recovered, we turn to the IMDB (Internet Movie DataBase) parameter, the most important film database in the world that scores out of 10.

This week the billboard is nourished with four international premieres: the horror films ¡Nope! and Men: Terror in the Shadows, the romantic drama After: Infinite Love and the action comedy The Adventures of Agent Dolittle.

nope!

It is the third film by director Jordan Peele, who was compared by benevolent critics to Steven Spielberg. The winner of the Oscar for best screenplay for Let Me Out, in 2017, now presents a suspenseful, horror and alien film in a western setting; in an eclectic combination of genres that he has already explored in his previous works.

nope! It is a film that awakens great loves, but it also has many detractors; that maintains and forces the viewer to be very attentive to everything that happens at all times

Writing Lovia Gyarkye of The Hollywood Reporter: “Peele remains a master of distraction, offering fleeting glimpses of something amiss or keeping more brutal violence out of sight.” The film grossed more than $6 million in presales before opening day and more than $50 in its first week of release.

Year: 2022/ Direction: Jordan Peele Production: Ian Cooper/ Genre: Horror, intrigue (over 14 years old).

Official Synopsis: The residents of a lonely creek in the interior of California witness a strange and chilling discovery.

Rating: IMDB 7.3.

Men: Terror in the Shadows

Alex Garland is a writer whose novels have won awards and have been successfully adapted into movies. As a director, he made a big splash with his 2014 film Ex Machina before releasing Men: Terror in the Shadows.

According to Jorge Loser, from Espinof magazine: “Men… is a free, simple and controversial horror film”, which unites terror with the problem of feminism in a combination whose result is in debate among critics.

A visually powerful film with biblical references, like many horror films. Perhaps it is worth going to see it because of the solid presence of the multi-award winning actress Jessie Buckley

Year: 2022/ Direction: Alex Garland/ Production: Jessie Buckley/ Genre: Intrigue, horror (over 14 years old).

Official Synopsis: After suffering a personal tragedy, Harper (Jessie Buckley) retreats alone to the beautiful English countryside, hoping that she has found the ideal place to heal. But something or someone seems to be stalking her. What begins as a latent dread will end up becoming a true nightmare, inhabited by memories of her and her darkest fears.

Rating: IMDB 6.1.

Agent Dolittle

The Adventures of Agent Dolittle is a film that shows the vitality and advancement of Korean cinema, in all genres. This new installment uses the story created by Hugh Lofting at the beginning of the last century, of Doctor Dolittle who had the gift of speaking with animals.

Many film and television versions of his novels were made; Perhaps the best-known version is the musical starring Rex Harrison, which had a dozen Oscar nominations and won for best song and best special effects in 1968. The 1998 version performed by Eddie Murphy is also memorable.

With a great display of special effects and adventure and the presence of a whole constellation of movie stars and k-pop music, it is a film for the whole family.

Year: 2020/ Direction: Kim Tae-yun/ Genre: Action, comedy (suitable for all audiences).

Official Synopsis: After injuring his head in an accident, top Homeland Security agent Joo Tae-joo is able to talk to animals. In these circumstances, he meets a German shepherd who could help him with the case he is investigating.

Rating: IMDB 5.6.

After: infinite love

The origin of this film saga is found in the novels published in an application for young readers and writers: Wattpad. Anna Todd, with her seven novels After, achieved millions of visits and after its publication it was a worldwide sales phenomenon, translated into 35 languages. This is the final part where it will be known if the beautiful couple with so many problems will be able to be together or not.

Directed by the young actress and writer Castille Landon, it is a must for those who saw the previous installments and for those who like to explore toxic love.

Year: 2022/ Direction: Castille Landon/ Production: Mark Canton/ Genre: Romance (over 14 years old).

Synopsis: Tessa and Hardin’s love has never been easy. If they want their love to survive, they will have to work on themselves first. But will it be their destiny to stay together?

Rating: IMDB 3.7.