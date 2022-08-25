Fortnite Season 3: Week 12 Missions guide

The challenges Y Missions of the week 12 of the Season 3 of Fortnite Chapter 3 they are available from 08/25/2022 and we have to complete them until the end of the season. Here we help you to successfully complete each Challenge Y Mission of Fortnite of this batch. In this section of our guide to Fortnite We tell you how to complete all these challenges and missions:

Fortnite Season 3: Week 12 Missions

Roll Rampage Rocks (0/6) – Reward: 15,000 Season XP

Collect bars in Laguna Fortuna (0/100) – Reward: 15,000 Season PE

Headshot opponents with a High Power Shotgun (0/5) – Reward: 15,000 Season XP

Deal damage to players with a Chainsaw (0/200) – Reward: 15,000 Season XP

Shoot opponents with a Two Shot Shotgun (0/10) – Reward: 15,000 Season XP

Tame wild animals in the same game (0/3) – Reward: 15,000 Season PE

Land in Boletus Forest or Mushroom Orchard and travel to El Brillo in the same game (0/2) – Reward: 15,000 Season PE

Roll wild rocks

What this Mission asks us to do is the following: over any number of games of any game mode, we must make a total of six runaway rocks roll down the hill. We will find runaway rocks at multiple points on the island. To make them roll, just hit them with your pickaxe or shoot them:

Rampage Rock Locations in Fortnite Season 3

Collect bars in Laguna Fortuna

What this Mission asks us to do is the following: over any number of games of any game mode, we must obtain a total of 100 gold bars in Laguna Fortuna. We must destroy objects on the stage such as sofas and armchairs, or open chests and safes and cash registers to get gold. Another option is to complete a contract while we are in this area of ​​the map.

Location of Laguna Fortuna

Headshot opponents with a High Power Shotgun

What this Mission asks us to do is the following: over any number of games of any game mode, must hit a total of five headshots while shooting enemies using High Power Shotguns. We will find these types of weapons randomly throughout the island, both on the ground, in chests, and in supply deliveries.

Deal damage to players with a Chainsaw

What this Mission asks us to do is the following: over any number of games of any game mode, we must inflict a total of 200 points of damage to enemies while using the Saw Launcher. We will find these types of weapons randomly throughout the island, both on the ground, in chests, and in supply deliveries. We will also find quite a few at the sawmill northwest of Sprouting Sawmill. Remember that to deal damage with the Saw Launcher, in addition to firing the saws themselves, we can also maintain a charge and approach an enemy to inflict contact damage.

Shoot opponents with a Two Shot Shotgun

What this Mission asks us to do is the following: over any number of games of any game mode, we must hit a total of ten shots to enemies while using a Two Shot Shotgun. We will find these types of weapons randomly throughout the island, both on the ground, in chests, and in supply deliveries.

Tame wild animals in the same game

What this Mission asks us to do is the following: in the same game of any game mode, we must jump on top of three different wolves or boars. We will find these animals at these points on the map:

All wolf and boar locations in Fortnite Season 3

Land in Boletus Forest or Mushroom Orchard and travel to El Brillo in the same match

What this Mission asks us to do is the following: in the same game of any game mode, we must land in Bosque Boletus or Huerta de Hongos and then travel to El Brillo. We leave you a map with the exact locations:

We must land in Boletus Forest or Huerta de Hongos and travel to El Brillo in the same game

Complete the Week 12 Missions of Season 3 of Fortnite Chapter 3 allows us to obtain experience with which to level up, obtain Battle Stars and thus unlock things from the Battle Pass. As always, we recommend you take a look at our Fortnite guide to find out all the news of the new season.