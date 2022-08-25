Fortnite: new Patrick Mahomes skin now available; price and contents

On 08/25/2022 it arrived for the first time at the store of Fortnite the skins of patrick mahomesplayer of the NFL North American. In this news we tell you how to get patrick mahomeswhat price do they have and what objects does it bring:

How to get the Patrick Mahomes skin in Fortnite?

The Patrick Mahomes skin and its accessories are items from the Fortnite Battle Royale store that must be purchased with V-Bucks, the virtual currency of the game. At the time we write this news, the exchange rate is 1,000 paVos for €7.99. These new Fortnite cosmetics first hit the store on August 25, 2022:

What are all Patrick Mahomes items in Fortnite?

Just below we leave you a list with all the Patrick Mahomes items in Fortniteand their prices in paVos:

All Patrick Mahomes items in Fortnite

Patrick Mahomes Lot (includes Patrick Mahomes skin and additional styles, Champion’s Shield backpack accessory, Salsona Axes harvesting tool, Mahomes in His Sauce skin, Emergency Ketchup backpack accessory, Time to Shine emote, and Adept Scorer wrap) : 2,300 bucks

(includes additional styles) + : 1,800 paVos Skin Mahomes in their Sauce + Emergency Ketchup backpacking accessory : 1,500 bucks

+ : 1,500 bucks Time to Shine emote : 200 paVos

: 200 paVos Seasoned Scorer Wrap: 300 paVos



What is a Fortnite skin? Which is the best?

As always when we publish news of this type, we must remind you how do fortnite skins work:

Fortnite skins, like the rest of the game’s accessories, are just aesthetic modifications . That is, they only modify the appearance of our character in the game. Neither is “stronger” or “better” than the other, so to speak.

. That is, they only modify the appearance of our character in the game. Neither is “stronger” or “better” than the other, so to speak. All Fortnite cosmetic items (skins, backpacks, spikes…) can be used without problems in all game modes : Battle Royale, Creative and Save the World.

(skins, backpacks, spikes…) : Battle Royale, Creative and Save the World. All of these items may return to the store in the future.although no one knows exactly when, unless Epic Games itself announces it, or unless the store sections are leaked a couple of hours before the daily update.

In our Fortnite guide we tell you, among other things, how to level up quickly during Season 3 of Chapter 3 so that you can complete the Battle Pass.

