Fortnite: How to travel the asphalt with a vehicle to quickly complete the weekly challenge

In the time of the Kinton’s Magical Clouds of Dragon Ball and the Kamehameha that take us through the air, motor vehicles seem somewhat old-fashioned in Fortnite. However, these will be essential for you to complete a very important challenge, which will require you to drive for 750 meters on asphalt. This hitherto little-used term in Epic Games’ Battle Royale simply refers to a paved road. Clearly, all you have to do is pick up a vehicle and drive with it on the road (remember, it is no use traveling on dirt roads).

Where to find a vehicle easily?

Cars are everywhere on the island from fortnite. But you will find it very easily at gas stations, or in different areas where there is a road nearby.

Any vehicle will do for this challenge, but what we can 100% recommend is that you avoid trucks as much as possible, as they consume too much fuel and are too slow. Keep in mind that 750 meters is still a long distance in-game, as it roughly corresponds to crossing a third of the map length or width of the island. That is why you must make sure you have gasoline in the tank, although you can fully complete this challenge on multiple roadsduring several different parts.

The most efficient cars to meet this challenge are sedans (obviously taxis are included). 4x4s are a bit slower on asphalt and shine brighter on small bumpy roads or hilly areas. What you have to always remember is to try to step on the entire car on the asphalt or road to be able to complete the challenge, as well as choose places that are further away and that are less likely to find you in danger, because if you do it right you’ll get this challenge in just one game.