Fortnite: how to appear offline in your Battle Royale games | EpicGames | Mexico | Spain | SPORT-PLAY

The problem of having many friends in Fortnite is how to appear offline. That’s right, there are days when you don’t want to hear from anyone or just play a few games on your own without playing with anyone else. There is a way for you to change the status of your account for more privacy and here we will tell you about it.

Making this privacy setting works the same for all platforms you may play on Fortnite, from PlayStation consoles to Xbox, Nintendo Switch and PC. One of the advantages of going unnoticed is that you will not be forced to decline invitations from your colleagues.

Remember that the players of Fortnite they can modify lobby privacy, mutual friends, passes, matchmaking region, and other settings from the game menu instead of online status. It’s best to update your online status because repeatedly turning down invites is impolite to some players and also a bit intrusive.

FORTNITE | How to change online status

open the app Fortnite .

. In the upper left corner, click on the three horizontal lines.

Then click on your profile picture in the top left corner of the menu.

In the Online Status option, switch to Offline.

Then change the option from Private Party to Private.

After this, you will appear offline in the game.

FORTNITE CHAPTER 3 | Season 3 Week 11 Challenges

Eliminate an opponent with a Junk Rift (0/1) – Reward: 15,000 Season XP

Deal damage to a player with a Designated Marksman Rifle over 75 meters (0/1) – Reward: 15,000 Season XP

Eliminate opponents with the Kamehameha (0/3) – Reward: 15,000 Season PE

Gesture at the Tree of Reality (0/1) – Reward: 15,000 Season XP

Land 3 times in the same game (0/3) – Reward: 15,000 Season PE

Open Supply Drops (0/2) – Reward: 15,000 Season XP

Deal damage to enemy vehicles with a Charge SMG (0/500) – Reward: 15,000 Season XP

