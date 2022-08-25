for more privacy he will buy and demolish a golf club

SportFair

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the most talked about footballers of the moment due to his uncertain future. The Portuguese star has no plans to quit, but despite his state of form he is also thinking about his future as a former player.

CR7, in fact, is renovating a € 20 million villa in Quinta da Marinha, Portugal and to have the privacy it wants it will have to buy and demolish a golf course located near the house.

According to the Sun, the attacker has offered to relocate the entire building and giant parking lot to clear that space, build a path to his property, and be sure no one will get close to his family. Ronaldo’s lawyers are already negotiating with the owner of the Oitavos Golf Club.

The British newspaper gave some details of this majestic property, revealing that it will have a garage with a capacity of 30 supercars and equipped with lifts that will allow Cristiano to select a car at the push of a button.

The project is entrusted to the architect Vitor Vitorino and could be completed early next year. The house, located on the so-called Portuguese Riviera, has several bedrooms with private bathrooms overlooking the Atlantic, indoor and outdoor pools, cinema, spa, gym, games room and the utmost perfection in all finishes.