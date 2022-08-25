“Euphoria”: Barbie Ferreira announces that she will not be present in the third season

In the new episodes of Euphoria unfortunately we will not see one of the historical faces of the cult series. Barbie Ferreira on social media he said goodbye to the character of Kat Hernandezrevealing that he will not be present in the third season of the starring show Zendaya.

The sad announcement was made by Barbie Ferreira herself about hers Instagram Storieswhere he posted a very heartfelt message.

The 25-year-old actress wrote: “After four years of playing the most special and enigmatic character, Kat, I have to say a tearful goodbye. I hope many have empathized with her as I did and appreciated that it gave you joy to witness the character’s journey as she evolves into what she is today. I put all my attention and love into her and I hope you could feel it. I love you Katherine Hernandez“.

The reasons for the farewell? At the moment they have not been specified, but in the past there had been some talk of some tensions on the set between Barbie Ferreira and the creator of Euphoria, Sam Levinson. Her character had also undergone a major downsizing in the second season compared to the first.

In this regard, the actress in an interview with Insider at the beginning of the year he declared: “What’s been interesting about this season is that there are a lot more eyes on the series and it’s been interesting to see the news cycle as well. I’ve read so many different things and a lot of them are fake and others are kind of like little mundane things, but I think the fans are really passionate and I appreciate that because Euphoria has impressed so many people. Sometimes things take on a life of their own and aren’t rooted in truth, but that’s okay because I know they only do it out of passion and curiosity. And I signed up for it. So, I accept it. I take the good and the bad“.

