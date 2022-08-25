equipment, what time it is and how to watch on television and the internet

The rich history of Real Madrid in the Champions League 1:47

(CNN Spanish) — The Champions League, the most important football tournament on the planet at club level, will begin in a couple of weeks, but from now on you can feel the euphoria of the competition because the time has come to find out how the groups of the first will be composed phase.

The group draw for the Champions League 2022/2023 will take place this Thursday, August 25. Its importance lies in the fact that, through this mechanism, we will know what the duels of the first phase will be, if there will be any ‘group of death’ and we will even be able to glimpse the matches of the round of 16.

32 teams participate in said draw: 26 classified directly and 6 more through the play-offs. Three of these last six places were defined this Tuesday and the other three this Wednesday.

The 32 teams will be distributed in four pots, from where their place in one of the eight groups of the Champions League will be determined. In the end, each group (ranging from A to H) will have four teams to complete the 32, although in this first phase clubs from the same federation cannot be together.

The 32 teams in the 2022/2023 Champions League group draw

Pot 1

Real Madrid (Spain) Eintracht Frankfurt (Germany) Manchester City (England) A.C. Milan (Italy) Bayern Munich (Germany) Paris Saint-Germain (France) Porto (Portugal) Ajax (Netherlands)

Pot 2

Liverpool (England) Chelsea (England) Barcelona, ​​Spain) Juventus (Italy) Atletico Madrid (Spain) Sevilla Spain) RB Leipzig (Germany) Tottenham Hotspur (England)

Pot 3

Borussia Dortmund (Germany) Salzburg (Austria) Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine) Inter Milan (Italy) Naples (Italy) Benfica (Portugal) Sporting Lisbon (Portugal) Bayer Leverkusen (Germany)

Pot 4

Marseille (France) Bruges (Belgium) Celtic (Scotland) Maccabi Haifa (Israel) Viktoria Plzeň (Czech Republic) Copenhagen (Denmark) Dinamo Zagreb (Croatia) Rangers (Scotland)

What time is the draw and how to watch it?

The Champions League draw will take place this Thursday at the following times:

12 p.m. in Miami

11 a.m. in Mexico City

11 a.m. in Bogota

1 p.m. in Argentina

18:00 in Spain

You can also follow the draw live on the internet and television:

For the first option, everyone can opt for the UEFA website, since the draw will be broadcast live there, or by hbo max if you live in Mexico or Brazil.

As for television, in Argentina and Colombia, everything related to the Champions League can be followed on ESPN. In Spain, it can be seen through the Movistar Liga de Campeones channel.

To find out where the Champions League will be seen in other countries, click here.

We only have to prepare for the start of the tournament. Remember that the first day of the group stage will take place on September 6 and 7; meanwhile, the last day, the sixth, will take place on November 1 and 2. Then follow the draw for the round of 16 on November 7. A very tight schedule: all of the above will be ready just two weeks before the start of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, which will see its opening match on November 20.