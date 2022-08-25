Emma Watson’s new partner

The interpreter of “Hermione” in the famous Harry Potter saga was captured on the streets of Venice hand in hand with businessman Brandon Green.

Emma Watson would be premiering a new relationship, since it was captured by the streets of Venice (Italy), hand in hand with the businessman Brandon Green.

The star of the saga of “Harry Potter“He tends to keep his personal life private, so new images They caused a stir online.

some portals internationals pointed out that Green he would be pretending to the actress for months, they were even photographed, last year, while getting off a helicopter in BatterseaLondon, which caused speculation about the romance, however, so far, the actress has not made any statements about it.

Who Brandon Green?

In accordance with Vanity FairBrandon is the son of Philip Greena businessman who directed top shopone of the fast fashion empires to international levelof 2002 to 2021.

Brando have 29 years and is part of the list of the most desired singles in the publication tattlera british magazine performing fashion toppingspolitics and high society.

Despite his father’s work, the portal points out that the businessman’s career is related to environmental concerns, an interest that he would share with the actress, and he also participates in galas and charities on the planet.

The emma has already been seen before with others businessmen What Leo Robinton Y Mack Knightdirector of Silicon Valley.