Emma Watson’s makeover for Prada campaign

Emma Watson became the new face of the renowned brand pradaa project that he accompanied with a look change radical that left more than one with their mouths open and where he showed that his talent is not only seen in front of the cameras, but also behind.

To the surprise of her fans, she left her long hair behind to return to short hair, a look that she used for the first time more than a decade ago and that today is a trend again.

the actress of “Harry Potter” She said that she made a very particular request when she was called to be the face of the campaign for prada and it is that, in addition to starring in it, he also wanted to direct it, a wish that they granted him.

“When Prada asked me to be the face of their new fragrance campaign, I asked if I could direct it. Months later I can share with you the results of the faith they put in me. I can’t wait to share this piece of my art and I hope you enjoy it as much as I do. I could never have done it without my incredible team of collaborators, thank you for your time, commitment, talent and passion”he wrote on his Instagram account.

After showing the final result, her fans did not hesitate to express what they think of her role as director and left her comments such as: “This is art”, “You are the best director”, “This deserves an Oscar”, “Emma this is absolutely amazing”, “You are an inspiration”, “This was very different, well done Emma”, “Very well directed Emma, ​​I hope you continue”, among others.

prada He also spoke about it and together with an audiovisual he wrote: “@emmawatson breaks the mold of the muse to be in front of and behind the scenes, writing his own script and narrating his own story of being a living paradox”.