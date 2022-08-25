Emma Watson: who is Brando Green, new boyfriend

Sky blue dress. Contagious smile. The wonder in the eyes. Emma Watson is in Venice. On vacation, in the company of her new boyfriend. Brandon Green. Environmental activist. Son of a controversial English tycoon. And with special ties to Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco.

The love of Emma Watson is staged in Venice

Hand in hand. Lots of smiles. Emma and Brandon admired Venice and her art. Visiting the Prada Foundation of the city and mingling with the myriad of tourists who leave no way out to the lagoon city.

It is the first time that the couple appears in public regardless of being recognized. Although, well-informed, they say Green and Watson have been together since last fall. It seems that the love story with the Californian entrepreneur Leo Robinton, with whom the protagonist of Harry Potter had spent the whole lockdwon, ended suddenly. But, from the images coming from Venice, Emma found who made her laugh again.

Who is Brandon Green, Emma Watson’s boyfriend

But who is Brandon Green? 29 years old, he is the son of one of the richest British entrepreneurs, Sir Philip Green. Nicknamed “the king of fast fashion”. And that he has an estimated fortune of nearly a billion pounds. And a very controversial reputation. However, according to the British press, father and son could not be more different from each other. Especially with regard to the planet. If the tycoon owns “immense and polluting private yachts and jets”, his son has made environmentalism his life mission.

The bond between Emma Watson’s fiancé and Princess Charlene of Monaco

And it is precisely this passion for the Earth to be saved that has united Emma Watson and Brandon Green. Who, like his fiancée, she uses her knowledge to carry out projects. It is no coincidence, in fact, that the young man is very active in various philanthropic foundations.

“Brandon is very interested in biodiversity and saving the oceans. He carries out many charitable works both with the foundation of Prince Albert of Monaco and with the foundation of Princess Charlene of Monaco », reveals a source to the Mail online. “He is a huge fitness enthusiast and is often involved in galas and charities that help the planet. For example, he takes part in beach cleaning events and does what he can to help ».

