Emma Stone laughs at comparisons between ‘Cruella’ and ‘Joker’

It was a mystery what Disney could do with Cruella DeVil so that a character as despicable as the villain of 101 Dalmatians could arouse empathy in the public. However, the House of Mouse was determined to take a slightly more original approach to its animated classic than the ubiquitous remakes in real action, which is why he opted for an origin story that, in the first trailer for cruelwas received by many as a view very similar to that practiced by Todd Phillips in joker. Hence, in the weeks that have passed since its launch, jocular comparisons have abounded.

These comparisons have made the leap off Twitter to reach the ears of Craig Gillespie (director of the film that got his fame for I, Tonya) and the actress Emma Stone, in charge of interpreting the protagonist. Neither of them, according to statements collected by TotalFilm, they take them very seriously; Stone even jokes that he wishes he was more like Joaquin Phoenix, who received an Oscar for playing the tortured Arthur Fleck. “Cruella is very different from Joker, in many ways”assures the protagonist of La La LandAlso an Oscar winner. “I would never compare myself to Joaquin Phoenix, in fact I would like to be more like him.”





As for Gillespie, he is more or less aware that there are thematic similarities, in how both films tell of a character’s fall to hell and his transformation into a well-known pop culture villain. “There are very deep and emotional things that Cruella deals with that lead her to the dark side, so in that sense they do resemble each other”intervenes the director of cruel. “But he definitely goes his way. To reframe Cruella I thought it was important to show the darker side of her, but there’s also going to be a lot of fun, a lot of humor.”

“There are a lot of delightful jokes and great pacing, and the movie has its own style, which is different from joker”. So it seems that cruel It will be comical enough to distance itself from the heightened drama of Phillips’ film, although there is no doubt that Disney would like the two films to be similar in one thing: box office receipts. in 2019 joker was an absolute success: crossing the barrier of the 1 billion became the highest grossing R-rated film of all time, also being the most discussed film of the year and consolidating the phenomenon with 11 Oscar nominations, winning Best Actor and Best Original Score.

Talking about cruelthe film has to deal with the circumstances of the health crisis, which have required it to be subject to the same hybrid model (between Disney+ and theaters that can afford it) that films like Mulan Y Raya and the last dragon. For all these reasons, at its premiere next May 28 cruel will be available both in theaters and in streaming within the premium modality, and it is the same that will happen with another long-awaited premiere of the company: black widowwhich will benefit from this model from July 9thafter a long succession of postponements.