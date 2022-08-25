Emily Blunt Responds to Fantastic Four Rumors!

Emily Blunt gave her take on superhero movies, while also discussing rumors linking her to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

During your participation in the program Howard Stern: Emily Blunt, He talked about various topics, such as his participation in his most recent film: A Quiet Place Part II, or the possibilities of creating a sequel to Edge of Tomorrowbut also took advantage of her participation to clear up certain rumors that link her to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Among them, the most recurrent is the one where the aforementioned interpreter and her current partner are nominated: John Krasinskito give life to Sue Storm Y reed richards in the reboot of The Fantastic Four. Faced with this question, Emily Blunt answered that: “That’s a casting done by the fans. No one has received a call. It’s just people saying ‘Wouldn’t that be great?

Perhaps today it is strange for us to think of another actress who is not Scarlett Johansson giving life to Black Widow, but while preparing the first appearance on the big screen of this character, the role was offered to Emily Blunt, who rejected it because it was tied to a contract with the 20th Century Fox who signed after the success of The Devil Wears Prada (2006).

This agreement forced her to participate in Gulliver’s Travels: 2010 film starring Jack Black, which broke the heart of the actress, who mentions: “I take pride in the decisions I make, and the films I make mean a lot to me. That’s all I have.”

Before this answer Howard Stern He questioned her if a high caliber actress like her could take seriously a role like the one demanded by superhero movies, to which Emily Blunt answered:

“It’s not that those movies are beneath me. Love Hombre de Hierro and when they offered me the role of Black Widow I was obsessed with that movie. I wanted to work with Robert Downey Jr. It would have been great, but I don’t know if superhero movies are for me. I don’t see them in my way. I do not like. Really not.”

The actor extended her comment by mentioning that when she watches movies of the said subgenre she stays “a little cold. It has been exhausted. We are inundated – not only with movies but also with TV shows. I don’t want to say that I would never want to be in one, just that it would have to be something great, with a really good character, and then I would be interested.”

In contrast, the husband of Emily Blunt: John Krasinskicommented to Men’s Health last year that: “I love superhero movies because they’re funny, but I also think they’re well done. I have no idea what Marvel is thinking. But if you consider me for the role of Mr. Fantastic, please continue to consider me because I would love to.”

Cinephiles and cinephiles, what do you think of Emily Blunt’s words?