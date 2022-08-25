eFootball 2023 arrives on console, PC and mobile. The new season with Milan and Inter – iGizmo.it

Publisher Konami Digital Entertainment today announces the arrival of the eFootball 2023 video game on Ps4, Ps5, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, Windows 10 and Pc Steam and mobile devices. eFootball returns for its second year with updated player stats after summer transfers. Continuing the “free to play” model, KONAMI offers fans the latest football simulation content, including updated teams and stadiums from most of the partner clubs on their roster.

The eFootball 2023 video game will see the return of two former partners: AC Milan and FC Internazionale Milano, the current Italian champions and national cup holders. On this occasion, the complete teams of the two clubs will be presented, the kits and the iconic stadium they share: San Siro. Thanks to an exclusive licensing agreement, the Liga BBVA MX will be implemented in eFootball 2023, bringing all 18 Mexican clubs, accurate player reproductions and the historic Estadio Azteca. Konami’s news is not just about clubs. English right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold and Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes join the team of Ambassadors, already of the highest level, with names such as Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr. and Takefusa Kubo.

New types of cards

The latest title in the eFootball series sees the introduction of two new card types for the “Dream Team” mode: Epic and Highlights. The Epic cards will celebrate the decisive season of the great players of the past and present, with a higher progression threshold than the Legendary players. The Highlights cards will focus on the current season, selecting players who perform outstandingly in the 2022/23 season, with a higher progression threshold than the Highlights players.

Club Packages added

With the addition of the top Italian clubs AC Milan and FC Internazionale Milano and the Mexican team Club America, eFootball 2023 will introduce new Club Packages dedicated to the three teams, allowing users to add an entire club to their Dream Team roster at once. Thanks to these packages, which provide 11 players from some of the best clubs in the world, even newbies will be able to create an absolute level team right away. Previously, in the eFootball series, users had the option to select one of nine partner clubs for offline ‘Trial Matches’. eFootball 2023 will extend the selection by bringing the number of available teams to 26.