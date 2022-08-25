€100 more expensive Vs. the 12th Gen

After the AMD Ryzen 7000now it has been in the same store in Canada where the entire family of processors has already been listed 13th Gen Intel Core (Raptor Lake) with his priceand we could say that, on average, between one generation and another we will suffer price increases around 100 euros / Dollars.

Intel Raptor Lake vs Alder Lake price (same store) Intel Core 13th Gen PRICE Intel Core 12th Gen PRICE Core i9-12900KS $824 Core i9-13900K $726 Core i9-12900K $631 Core i9-13900KF $695 Core i9-12900KF $595 Core i7-13700K 511 dollars Core i7-12700K $436 Core i7-13700KF $483 Core i7-12700KF $411 Core i5-13600K $355 Core i5-12600K $308 Core i5-13600KF $327 Core i5-12600KF $259

The Intel Raptor Lake seems to be ahead in terms of performance for price

As examples, the Intel Core i9-13900K was listed at a price of 941 Canadian dollars, which in exchange would be about 726 euros / dollars, compared to 818 CAD or $631 for the Intel Core i9-12900K. At this price, it would be positioned right in the middle of the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X and Ryzen 9 7900X, which were listed at exchange rates for 892 and 608 dollars.

One of the most interesting CPUs for gamers will be the Intel Core i7-13700Kwhich was listed at a price of 511 dollarswhich would imply fighting face to face with him AMD Ryzen 7 7700Xsince it was listed in $480. The AMD option offers configuration of 8 cores regarding the 16 cores (8x P-Core + 8x E-Core) from Core i7. If we add to this a Core i7-13700KF without integrated graphics, for $483we already talked about the same price, not to mention being able to recycle Alder Lake motherboards and DDR4 RAM.

On the other hand we have the Intel Core i5-13600Kwhich is probably the best processor in terms of performance and price, and is that it was listed by $355 ($327 without graphics), which implies that the AMD Ryzen 5 7600X you will have it complicated with your 6 cores (vs 14; 6x P-Core + 8x E-Core) along with a listed price of $330 and the need for a RAM memory DDR5.

The price comparison puts AMD in a bad place with its AM5 platform and DDR5 memory

Intel Raptor Lake vs AMD Ryzen 7000 (same store) Intel Core 13th Gen PRICE AMD Ryzen 7000 PRICE Core i9-13900K $726 AMD Ryzen 9 7950X $892 Core i9-13900KF $695 AMD Ryzen 9 7900X $608 Core i7-13700K 511 dollars AMD Ryzen 7 7700X $480 Core i7-13700KF $483 Core i5-13600K $355 AMD Ryzen 5 7600X $330 Core i5-13600KF $327

Remember that the processors 13th Generation Intel Core will be presented next 27 septemberbeing at the end of October when they go on sale.