Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson puts his chips on Molly McCann in the UFC

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson believes ‘Meatball’ Molly McCann has it in for a taste of UFC gold at some point in her career.

The Hollywood icon and former WWE star posted a combination on Instagram of Liverpudlian’s epic spinning elbow knockouts and his own trademark ‘People’s Elbow’ from his time competing as a professional wrestler.

Barstool Sports works with McCann and published an article with The Rock’s publication. The Hollywood actor then tweeted the article with a caption hailing the British athlete saying “Very likely we’ll hear #AndNew with @MeatballMolly in the future #peopleselfbow #meatballelbow»

McCann has risen to stardom in recent years alongside friend and fellow UFC star Paddy ‘The Baddy’ Pimblett. Both fighters are signed to Barstool as ambassadors and content creators, and each currently enjoys emphatic winning streaks inside the Octagon and growing stardom outside of it. Rapper Drake even said he would buy the couple some Rolexes after winning a $2 million bet at UFC London. McCann, 32, is riding a three-fight winning streak with back-to-back spinning elbows in his last two outings.

Her winning run began with an entertaining fight against Ji Yeon Kim in September of last year and the Briton took the unanimous decision as a $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus. Following her sensational series of spinning elbow knockouts against Luona Carolina and Hannah Goldy, McCann received a Performance of the Night bonus for each finish and was praised by the MMA world and by The Rock.

The 50-year-old giant is a huge fan of the UFC in general and posted his ‘Elbow mashup’ video on Instagram with the caption:

“Heart stopping. Dropping elbow. You can feel @meatballmolly ‘s star rise and his “People’s Elbow” as he attacks his way through the @UFC. One of those fighters that you love to watch because he is always exciting. He keeps kicking butt champ always rooting for you on #PeoplesElbow 💪🏾 #Electrifying #MeatballElbow #Devastating.”

McCann responded to The Rock by asking: “@TheRock Excuse me, Mr. Rock, but can I continue to borrow people’s elbows? He is tearing me to pieces ».

The English fighter is flying right now and her recent run of results has landed her in the top 15 of the UFC women’s flyweight division. She but she still has a long way to go if she wants to fulfill The Rock’s prediction. Another couple of big wins could see the former Cage Warriors champion work her way into the top 5. But beating the current 125-pound queen, Valentina Shevchenko, is a very difficult task. ‘Bullet’ is on a 9 fight winning streak and has never lost a fight at flyweight. Meatball faces a tough test in her next fight against Erin Blanchfield at UFC 281.

Do you agree with The Rock? Will Molly McCann continue her brilliant form and make a run for the belt?

Read more… You may be interested

Related