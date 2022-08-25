Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson puts his chips on Molly McCann in the UFC
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson believes ‘Meatball’ Molly McCann has it in for a taste of UFC gold at some point in her career.
The Hollywood icon and former WWE star posted a combination on Instagram of Liverpudlian’s epic spinning elbow knockouts and his own trademark ‘People’s Elbow’ from his time competing as a professional wrestler.
Barstool Sports works with McCann and published an article with The Rock’s publication. The Hollywood actor then tweeted the article with a caption hailing the British athlete saying “Very likely we’ll hear #AndNew with @MeatballMolly in the future #peopleselfbow #meatballelbow»
The 50-year-old giant is a huge fan of the UFC in general and posted his ‘Elbow mashup’ video on Instagram with the caption:
“Heart stopping. Dropping elbow. You can feel @meatballmolly ‘s star rise and his “People’s Elbow” as he attacks his way through the @UFC. One of those fighters that you love to watch because he is always exciting. He keeps kicking butt champ always rooting for you on #PeoplesElbow 💪🏾 #Electrifying #MeatballElbow #Devastating.”
McCann responded to The Rock by asking: “@TheRock Excuse me, Mr. Rock, but can I continue to borrow people’s elbows? He is tearing me to pieces ».