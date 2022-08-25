Dwayne Johnson says he is “optimistic” about a potential Marvel VS DC Crossover

There has been speculation for years on Dwayne Johnson that he would have landed a major superhero role, and now it is very close to seeing him in the role of Black Adam of this October. This is a character that the fans craved and moreover had expressed several times that they wanted The Rock to be the protagonist, considering him a perfect incarnation in the real life of the character. Now that all of this is reality Dwayne Johnson has always stated great ambitions for this corner of the DC Extended Universe. There has already been talk of spin-offs and Johnson recently reflected on the potential of a crossover between Marvel and DC while talking to Total Film .

“I am optimistic”, said or potentially bringing together the House of Ideas and its Distinguished Competition. “My nature is simply optimistic. And especially when it comes to creativity. Especially when it comes to movies. And especially when it comes to the pantheon of DC superheroes and supervillains ”. “Across the street, we have Marvel’s pantheon of superheroes and supervillains. For me, not only can they exist, but they should, in my mind, cross over one day ”.

We know that Johnson met with the president of Marvel Studios Kevin Feige and previously said “never say never” when it comes to a potential crossover. Unfortunately, a whole bunch of legal and financial obstacles are likely to stand in the way of the possibility that this could really happen one day at the cinema right now. Besides, DC takes a long time to mend the pieces of the universe for him. However it remains a fun idea as well it could become a reality somewhere in the future. Maybe, maybe Warner Bros. Discovery will eventually put the DC Universe up for sale, leaving the Disney the opportunity to take care of all the superheroes in the world? It is probably something that will never happen. Right now we would be content with more careful planning of the DC universe at the cinema.

The full cast of Black Adambeyond Dwayne Johnson in the role of the anti-hero of the title, it also counts Noah Centineo (Atom Smasher), Quintess Swindell (Cyclone), Aldis Hodge (Hawkman) e Pierce Brosnan (Doctor Fate). Together with them there will also be Sarah Shahiwho will play Isis, and Marwan Kenzariwho will instead be the main antagonist (although the character has not yet been revealed).

Black Adamwhich will be directed by Jaume Collet-Serra (already behind Jungle Cruise, always with Johnson), he had to face many problems during his troubled development. Furthermore, the Coronavirus pandemic has further complicated things and forced the production of the film to the umpteenth postponement. The film’s release in US theaters is set for July 29, 2022. Black Adam will be released in cinemas in Italy on Thursday 21 October 2022.

The original Warner Bros. project on Shazam! had foreseen the epic clash between the superhero and his nemesis, Black Adam, a solution excluded from the script to devote more attention to the protagonist and his origin story. Apparently, the film on Black Adam it should be inspired by the works of Geoff Johns of the early 2000s.