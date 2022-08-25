Dune 2, Dave Bautista changes look for the shooting of the film

Cinema

Dune, the cast of Denis Villeneuve’s film with Timothée Chalamet. PHOTO

The film that has reached the cinema represents only the first part, of two, of the adaptation of the bestseller by Frank Herbert

Denis Villeneuve brought to the cinema the first part of his adaptation of the first novel of “Dune” by Frank Herbert. A work that distances itself from David Lynch’s vision, brought to the big screen in 1984. The director strongly wanted a division into two parts, in order to be able to protect the integrity of the best seller, without having to cut much of the material.

Humanity has colonized the universe. The balance found is very similar to the feudal one, with different families subjected to the power and will of the Emperor. The Atreides house finds itself at the center of a political plot. Duke Atreides is pushed to the planet Arrakis, fundamental to the empire but, at the same time, lethal. His son, Paul Atreides, with his innate abilities and a legend that hovers around his person, seems destined to transform this world and beyond.