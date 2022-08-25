DJ Khaled and Sylvester Stallone with premieres this week

RELEASES OF THE WEEK (AP)

A list curated by The Associated Press of what’s coming to streaming services, music platforms, movies and television in the United States. Dates may vary in other countries.

CINEMA

— As an action movie star, Sylvester Stallone’s most iconic characters — Rocky Balboa, Rambo — have always relied on brute force for their powers. (That and maybe some growth hormone.) But in “Samaritan,” Stallone, 76, plays an aging superhero with superhuman strength living anonymously as a garbage collector. The film, which premieres on Friday, August 26 on Amazon Prime Video, was made by MGM and postponed its release date multiple times in the last two years before arriving exclusively on the streaming platform.

— “Funny Pages,” which opens Friday, August 26 in theaters and on video on demand, had an even more winding road to its premiere. Owen Kline (son of Kevin Kline and Phoebe Cates) struggled to gain attention in his directorial debut, until “Uncut Gems” directors Josh and Benny Safdie came on board as producers. A24 bought the film and it premiered this year in the Directors’ Fortnight section at the Cannes Film Festival. The film — a grimy coming-of-age story that has the spirit of a ’90s independent film — is one of the standout debuts of the year. Daniel Zolghardri stars as a teenage cartoonist who leaves his privileged life in Princeton, New Jersey, to live alone in Trenton and seek to make it as an artist in an R. Crumb-like style.

— In “Me Time” Kevin Hart plays a stay-at-home dad when his wife (Regina Hall) and kids go on a weekend trip, allowing him to reconnect with a old friend (Mark Wahlberg). His time without his family gets wild. The film premieres on Friday, August 26 on Netflix.

Continue reading the story

—Jake Coyle

MUSIC

— If 13 is an unlucky number, don’t tell DJ Khaled. His new production “God Did” is his 13th full-length album and he has made him known with the hit “Staying Alive” with his frequent collaborators Drake and Lil Baby. Another combination from the album, which will be released on Friday, August 26, is a song with Future and Lil Baby, according to an Instagram post. Khaled has also confirmed that Future will have two songs on the album. And in another publication he sent a greeting to his fellow rappers for “believing” in him. “They don’t believe in us, Future did, Lil Baby did,” Khaled wrote. If that’s not enough to get your attention, back in August he confirmed that Jay-Z would be another guest on the album.

— Marcus King and his impressive guitar skills have re-teamed with Black Keys vocalist and Grammy Award-winning producer Dan Auerbach to create the album “Young Blood”, which will be released on Friday, August 26. “Young Blood” is the new King production following the Grammy-nominated album “El Dorado” and includes the bluesy rock track “Blood on the Tracks”. A member of a musical family, King’s artistic gifts had him admirers since adolescence, his album is heavily influenced by 70’s rock and rock and roll. One of his outstanding pieces is “Good and Gone”.

— Duncan Sheik returns with new music on Friday, August 26 after working in theater musicals for a while. Claptrap is the singer-songwriter’s ninth studio album and his first in seven years. It’s got the sultry “Experience,” the Peter Gabriel-esque ballad “Maybe” and the electronic song “There’s No Telling,” which nods to its theatrical roots with the verse “Don’t cry for me, Argentina”. The “Barely Breathing” performer has furthered his reputation on stage, including in the Broadway plays “Spring Awakening,” “American Psycho” and “NOIR.”

—Mark Kennedy

TV

— The nickname Canoe Man sounds friendly, it was actually for a British man who faked his death by drowning to defraud an insurer. The miniseries “The Thief, His Wife & The Canoe” is based on the true-life story of a man whose scheme deviated significantly from what he promised his wife. The couple, played by Eddie Marsan (“Sherlock”, “Ray Donovan”) and Monica Dolan (“A Very English Scandal”), did not tell the truth to their children who mourned their father’s death when in He was actually alive, which did not ingratiate the marriage with the judge who presided over the case. The series premieres Tuesday, August 23 on the BritBox streaming service.

— “Katrina Babies” reveals the ravages of this famous hurricane in New Orleans. The HBO documentary is from first-timer and New Orleans native Edward Buckles Jr., who was 13 years old when the deadly Hurricane Katrina hit the city in 2005. Buckles Jr. has spent the past six years collecting memories of those who lived through the tragedy. when they were young. The film combines interviews, home videos and archive footage to reveal the pain that still lingers in survivors and demonstrate the trauma of multi-generational racism. “Katrina Babies” premieres Wednesday, August 24 on HBO and will be available later on HBO Max.

— Looking for something to watch before “The Crown” returns later this year? Try PBS’s “The Boleyns: A Scandalous Family,” a three-part docuseries premiering Sunday, August 28 on PBS and PBS.org. Many will know that Anne Boleyn (known in English as Anne Boleyn), the second wife of Henry VIII, was beheaded for alleged crimes of adultery and treason. It turns out that Anne’s destiny was founded not only on her idealistic ambitions, but on a power-hungry family, as the series details with rare original letters and documents from the 16th century, the perspective of Tudor scholars, and dramatic re-enactments.

— Lynn Elber