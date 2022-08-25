Did Emma Watson leave singleness? They capture her from the hand of a man

Emma Watson I would be launching a new relationship, since it was captured by the streets of Venice (Italy), from the hand of businessman Brandon Green.

The star of the saga of “Harry Potter” He usually keeps his personal life private, so the new images caused a stir on the networks.

Some international portals pointed out that Green would be pretending to the actress for months, they were even photographed, last year, while getting off a helicopter in Battersea, London, which caused speculation about the romance, however, until now, the actress He has not made any statements in this regard.

Emma Watson and Brandon Green, 13.8.22, Venice, Italy. pic.twitter.com/CsVc8XLdQ3 — EmmaWInspiration (@EmzWInspiration) August 20, 2022

Read also: The heat or the heat? RAE ends the controversy

Who is Brandon Green?

According to Vanity Fair, Brandon is the son of Philip Green, an entrepreneur who ran Topshop, one of the international fast fashion empires, from 2002 to 2021.

Brando is 29 years old and is part of the list of the most desirable bachelors in the Tatler publication, a British magazine that covers fashion, politics and high society.

Despite his father’s work, the portal points out that the businessman’s career is related to environmental concerns, an interest that he would share with the actress, and he also participates in galas and charities on the planet.

The Emma has already been seen before with other entrepreneurs such as Leo Robinton and Mack Knight, director of Silicon Valley.