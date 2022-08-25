Did Cardi B Get a Face Tattoo? There are clues that say yes

Cardi-B He is one of the most authentic personalities in the entertainment world. The singer has no qualms when it comes to cultivating her style, proof of this are the images that insinuate the rapper tattooed her face.

After a few months ago Cardi B and Offsether husband, made some tattoos As a couple, this week images circulated on social networks that indicate the singer has a facial tattoo, and here we show you the evidence of it.

Although so far, Belcalis Marlenis Almanzarreal name of the interpreter, has not revealed if she has a new indelible mark, one of her closest friends has been in charge of spreading the rumors.

Is about louis santanaCardi B’s personal stylist, who often posts on her Instagram profile, @luis_hairstylistnumerous posts related to her dear friend, with whom she shares Dominican roots.

Earlier this week, the hair and makeup artist posted a video clip in which Cardi B is seen lying on a table, her head on one side, while a man wearing surgical gloves performs what appears to be a tattoo on her cheek.

To these images, Luis added the legend, “New surprise tattoo”, and tagged there the wife of Offsetthe one who a few months ago after several days of not seeing his beloved gave her expensive gifts to show her his passion.

So far the images of Cardi B’s supposed facial tattoo have not had much echo, and it has not managed to add 10,000 likes. However, the people who have seen it have not missed the opportunity to point out their impressions of it as a comment.

“Oh my god”, “Oh no, I hope she is playing”, “Wait, tell her not to touch her face anymore”. While there were those who showed her disbelief, others showed her faithful fanaticism, “I love her,” wrote one of the Internet users.

Meanwhile, yesterday, Thursday, August 18, the tattoo artist Robinson of Los Santos shared on Instagram, a photograph next to the famous, in which Cardi B wears a red tattoo, in the lower part of one of her cheeks. However, until now she remains unknown if she joined the fashion of celebrities like Christian Nodal Y Cazzu who have opted for facial tattoos. So we’ll have to wait.

¡Subscribe to our newsletter to receive in your email the latest news from your favorite celebrities!

DO NOT MISS: Selena Gomez shows her most recent tattoo that adorns her body