DeSantis imitates a character from Top Gun in a new ad to criticize the press

Aviator sunglasses, leather jacket and rebellious attitude. This is how the governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis, stars in a campaign ad ahead of the elections for the position to be held on November 8.

The image of the official is part of the spot called Top Gov, an audiovisual quite close to the theme of the popular movie Top Gun (1986) starring Tom Cruise.

what you have to know. On November 8, the mid-term elections will be held, a process in which the election of 36 governors stands out. Florida appears on the electoral map and the fair will face the Republican with Representative Charlie Crist, who won the Democratic nomination on Tuesday.

In his campaign ad, DeSantis impersonates Maverick, played by Cruise.

In the audiovisual, messages stand out to urge his followers to vote for him, as well as scenes from press conferences in which he criticizes the press.

The ad shows him zipping up his flight suit and heading out onto the tarmac to board a fighter plane.

Let him say it. “I think it was something my wife thought about initially,” he explained to Fox News when asked why he would imitate Cruise’s character in the blockbuster feature film.

Main news source: Deadline