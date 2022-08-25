Cristiano Ronaldo, the solitude of CR7 at Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo (38) disappointed against Brentford. Photo of Ansa.

He looks around and finds no one. Like someone who has always been one step ahead of the others, pompous and so sure that he never has to turn around and observe what happens behind. At some point it does so because the energies start to run out. He remembers that someone was with him, he turns: “Hey guys, all right …”. No time to finish the sentence and he realizes that behind him there is the desert, the emptiness, a disturbing silence.

Cristiano Ronaldo went faster and faster. And he’s probably always been a bit lonely too. The distance that separates him from the likes of him – his teammates at Manchester United, but also the clubs that years ago would have done madness for him and that now they ignore it – now seems to have become unbridgeable.

The work of his agent Jorge Mendes: “Are you interested?”

Manchester United – the club he returned to last summer after a long search following his decision to leave Juventus – is one thing. CR7 is another. He seems to be the person who hangs out at the party, or the one who shows up waiting for friends and doesn’t know who to talk to. The point of the matter, however, is that the Portuguese star was not used to indifference of others towards him. Cristiano has always been the most desired of the company, the one covered with attention everywhere. Now, instead, his agent, Jorde Mendes, finds himself having to knock on the doors of European clubs in search of approval. “I don’t know if you remember him, Cristiano Ronaldo. That of the five Champions League, of the European Championship won with Portugal. Of the five Ballon d’Ors, of the 117 goals in the national team, of the 141 in the Champions League (record), of the 451 centers with Real Madrid. Aren’t you interested in him? ”. But the answer is always the same.

The dry “no” received by Cristiano Ronaldo

There are many teams to which, in the summer, the name of Cristiano Ronaldo was approached. Random. Barcelona, ​​Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid (“Again? But he’s 38 years old …”, Florentino Perez’s response to some fans). Chelsea, Bayern Munich (“He was out of our reach” admitted sporting director Hasan Salihamdzic). Borussia Dortmund (the coach, Edin Terzic, hopes so). Lastly, Marseille. The most insistent rumor is that relating to a return to Sporting Lisbon, which would be another step in the return to the past after the second experience at United. As if going back to where it was good was the only way out, the only possibility of accepting a step back. In Lisbon he would be welcomed like a hero, we don’t know elsewhere.

Isolated in the locker room

During the summer, some Italian club names also came out. The most ridden was that of Rome, hypothesis also reported by the local media if only for the axis between José Mourinho and Jorge Mendes, agent of Ronaldo but also of the Special One. Abroad there are those who spoke of CR7 proposed to Inter and Milan, with a sharp “no” from the Milanese. A few days before the end of the transfer market, however, Cristiano is still a Manchester United player. The British media tell of a Ronaldo who has lunch alone at the training center, isolated from his teammates. He is described as a “walking bad mood”.

Coexistence with Ten Hag

In his first three Premier League games, Ronaldo played half an hour in the 2-1 defeat to Brighton. 90 ‘in the collapse of United on the Brentford field (4-0). And only entered the final in the Red Devils’ success at Old Trafford against Liverpool. Manchester’s only win – and what a win – came with the Portuguese out of the holders. The coexistence with football of the new coach Erik ten Hag – Champions League semifinalist with Ajax in 2019, the year in which the Dutch eliminated CR7’s Juve in the quarter-finals – remains a puzzle. “I think it can fit. Throughout his career, under different managers, he has played in different styles and systems. He’s always done well, so why can’t he do it? For me, his age is not a problem ”, the coach’s recent words.

Cristiano Ronaldo

With coach Erik ten Hag (top right) and the rest of the team, before the match against Old Trafford. Photo LaPresse

Costs and yield

However, United and Ronaldo remain more distant than ever. The question is: who can afford CR7? Even without having to pay the player’s card, the possible purchase teases few clubs. Last year Cristiano scored his – 24 goals in 38 games – but the numbers are not enough. The age is also felt for the champion, who in front of goal remains a killer but can offer little elsealso in terms of (valuable) work without the ball. The compactness of the locker room and the group identity are fundamental components in football, Ronaldo is a great decadent soloist. CR7 is increasingly lonely, bogged down in his hardly sustainable costs at this point in his career and with a bulky personality, too much in comparison to the benefits it brings to the teams he plays for. The future of Cristiano is thus increasingly an unknown.

Style © REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker