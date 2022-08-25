Cristiano Ronaldo, the solitude of CR7 at Manchester United

He looks around and finds no one. Like someone who has always been one step ahead of the others, pompous and so sure that he never has to turn around and observe what happens behind. At some point it does so because the energies start to run out. He remembers that someone was with him, he turns: “Hey guys, all right …”. No time to finish the sentence and he realizes that behind him there is the desert, the emptiness, a disturbing silence.

Cristiano Ronaldo went faster and faster. And he’s probably always been a bit lonely too. The distance that separates him from the likes of him – his teammates at Manchester United, but also the clubs that years ago would have done madness for him and that now they ignore it – now seems to have become unbridgeable.

The work of his agent Jorge Mendes: “Are you interested?”

Manchester United – the club he returned to last summer after a long search following his decision to leave Juventus – is one thing. CR7 is another. He seems to be the person who hangs out at the party, or the one who shows up waiting for friends and doesn’t know who to talk to. The point of the matter, however, is that the Portuguese star was not used to indifference of others towards him. Cristiano has always been the most desired of the company, the one covered with attention everywhere. Now, instead, his agent, Jorde Mendes, finds himself having to knock on the doors of European clubs in search of approval. “I don’t know if you remember him, Cristiano Ronaldo. That of the five Champions League, of the European Championship won with Portugal. Of the five Ballon d’Ors, of the 117 goals in the national team, of the 141 in the Champions League (record), of the 451 centers with Real Madrid. Aren’t you interested in him? ”. But the answer is always the same.

The dry “no” received by Cristiano Ronaldo

There are many teams to which, in the summer, the name of Cristiano Ronaldo was approached. Random. Barcelona, ​​Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid (“Again? But he’s 38 years old …”, Florentino Perez’s response to some fans). Chelsea, Bayern Munich (“He was out of our reach” admitted sporting director Hasan Salihamdzic). Borussia Dortmund (the coach, Edin Terzic, hopes so). Lastly, Marseille. The most insistent rumor is that relating to a return to Sporting Lisbon, which would be another step in the return to the past after the second experience at United. As if going back to where it was good was the only way out, the only possibility of accepting a step back. In Lisbon he would be welcomed like a hero, we don’t know elsewhere.

Isolated in the locker room

During the summer, some Italian club names also came out. The most ridden was that of Rome, hypothesis also reported by the local media if only for the axis between José Mourinho and Jorge Mendes, agent of Ronaldo but also of the Special One. Abroad there are those who spoke of CR7 proposed to Inter and Milan, with a sharp “no” from the Milanese. A few days before the end of the transfer market, however, Cristiano is still a Manchester United player. The British media tell of a Ronaldo who has lunch alone at the training center, isolated from his teammates. He is described as a “walking bad mood”.