Cristiano Ronaldo, shock check for Georgina: this is the possible “domestic expense” of the Portuguese champion.

Cristiano Ronaldo he is experiencing a very delicate moment in his career: the situation at Manchester United is not the best and, perhaps for the first time, it seems not to be indispensable in a football club.

Despite the benches and an unprecedented situation, as he prepares for what will most likely be his last World Cup, the Portuguese champion can count on the support of his family, especially his partner. Georgina Rodriguez. You know how much does he pay for “household expenses”? Here are the rumors about it.

Cristiano Ronaldo, shock check to Georgina for household expenses: here are the rumors about the figure

Cristiano and Georgina are more united than ever, also and above all after all the difficulties they have faced together; the two love each other madly and for example, several times, the attacker has shown her feeling for her partner with truly striking gestures.

Ronaldo loves cars and so he often gives some to his partner; some time ago, as caffeinamagazine.it reports, he also did to project a blow-up of Georgina in Dubaion the Burj Khalifa, spending several thousand euros.

Apparently, according to rumors reported by the Catalan newspaper El Nacional (also taken from R101 and Vanity Fair) Ronaldo would pay Georgina a monthly allowance for the expenses of the house and to support the children; the figure would amount to about 100 thousand euros, that would allow all the children of the champion (Cristiano Jr., Mateo, Eva and Alana Martina and another child, the latter had by Rodriguez).

Although it doesn’t get to Ronaldo’s monstrous figures (unmatched even by most of his colleagues, for example) also Georgina, with her activities as an influencer and model, certainly has a good income; she several times, in the course of various interviews, she said she was very much in love with her partner, but proud of her economic and professional independence, both given by her hard work.

Recently, he was able to tell his story in the docu-film Soy Georginareleased on Netflix and therefore available in streaming.