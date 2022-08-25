Cristiano Ronaldo, a clue reveals where he will play – Libero Quotidiano





Everyone knows the desire to leave United, as well as Olympique’s last chance Marseillewhich is trying to make ends meet all the joints to bring Cristiano Ronaldo in France. Not PSG, which in the past looked for CR7, but the club coached by Igor Tudor. OM fans went crazy and a bug on the French club’s website clearly showed us a detail that literally drove the fans crazy. Some videos published by the various OM users and fans on Twitter, in fact, show how the Marseille site works correctly in every section: from the news, to the gallery, to the profile of every single player in the squad.





But if you click on Jonathan Clauss’s card, the player of the team who wears the famous shirt number 7here is that the profile shows the well-known “404 error”.





Even Cissé on Twitter “calls” him to the OM

In short, a small, rather clear signal. CR7 does not want to part with its historic number. At the time of Juve, Juan Cuadrado left it to him, now it would be Clauss who would sell it to the Portuguese. OM fans rely on the hope and dream of seeing him play with the French uniform in the next edition of the Champions League, a competition in which CR7 wants to play. Negotiation difficult at the moment, but never say never. And the same former striker of the team, whom we also met in Italy with the Lazio shirt, Djibril Cissé, spent himself with a post on Twitter inviting CR7 to consider this possibility: “Christian, come my friend. I’ll take care of you ”, around five emoticons depicting a balloon.