Cody Rhodes assures that AEW would not exist if it were not for him and Brandi

Cody Rhodes was part of the creation of All Elite Wrestling in 2019, supporting the company before it had a television agreement. During his stay in the company, the fighter held the position of executive vice president. In addition, as a competitor he managed to win the TNT Championship on several occasions.

However, in February of this year, Rhodes left AEW to finally make his long-awaited return to WWE during WrestleMania 38 weekend. The wrestler stated that he needed to settle some unfinished business, winning the WWE Championship, thus honoring the memory of his father, dusty rhodeswho could not achieve this goal during his time as a fighter in the company.

Meanwhile, many All Elite Wrestling fans expressed their discomfort with the fighter, feeling that he had betrayed them by rejoining the company that he left unhappy years ago. A topic that, despite the time that has elapsed, continues to generate debates in the professional wrestling community.

In this sense, a fan commented on Twitter that people seem to underestimate the importance of Rhodes in the creation of All Elite Wrestling. The comment generated several responses, including that of the fighter himself, who pointed out that the facts are there for all to see.

“The facts are there and can be seen … Without Brandi or myself (AEW) I would not exist. Just look at some of the existing infrastructure or even half the names of the events. Tony, Bucks, Kenny, Jericho, Dana, Hang… pioneers. I have moved on to a next stage, but what beautiful memories“.

Cody Rhodes had surgery a couple of months ago to repair his torn pectoral muscle. The injury occurred shortly before the celebration of WWE Hell in a Cell. Despite everything, the fighter insisted on participating, starring in the show with Seth Rollins, who offered a fight that was praised by critics and fans.

WWE estimated a recovery time of 9 months, which could lead to Rhodes missing out. WrestleMania 39. However, it seems that this does not fit into the plans of the fighter, who hopes to recover in less time than indicated.

