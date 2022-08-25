Chris Pratt against aliens, dinos and haters in Men’s Health

Chris Pratt has been the great protagonist of the summer in theaters and small screens. ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ has been the second highest grossing film so far in 2022 (only surpassed by Top Gun: Maverick); ‘Thor: Love & Thunder’, where he makes a stellar cameo, the sixth but is still on the billboard and the series ‘The Final List’ has become -not without controversy- the most watched series in the history of Amazon Prime Video, according to Nielsen data. Now storm the kiosk, squeegee in hand, to also dominate it from the cover of Men’s Health but without leaving home: we get with our cameras inside Chris Pratt’s farm on the outskirts of Atlanta to talk about aliens, dinosaurs and above all why everything that Hollywood’s new golden boy does or says generates so much controversy.

The actor enjoys unquestionable success: he is responsible for a box office receipt of about 10,000 million dollars if we count the ‘The Avengers’ movies in which he has participated. In addition, he is well liked by those who work with him. However, for the last few days he has been struggling to understand the disharmony that exists between his perception of himself and who he is, versus the public’s perception of him, as well as hewhich is why some on the internet love to troll him. “I don’t want to be caught complaining or anything like that, because I have a lot to be thankful for. I consider everything in my life to be a blessing,” she says. However, he tells me that while he was running a race recently, he couldn’t get the feeling out of his head: “Why is everyone coming after me?”

“I’m a sensitive person”says Chris Pratt in the exclusive Men’s Health interview. “My father already knew that when I was young, and that made him dislike me. Or maybe he was just pretending to dislike him, because he probably grew up in a world where someone like that risked being eaten alive.”

His work, his impact but also his family life: Chris Pratt has a son with his ex-wife, actress Anna Faris, and two with his current wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, the only daughter of Maria Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger. How does it feel to have Arnold Schwarzenegger as a father-in-law? Have you ever imitated his voice? Do you give Christmas presents? “The most personalized gifts you can imagine, like baby photo quilts, or some… I don’t know what to call them… wooden carved figures, Christmas figures, from Oberammergau, in Germany,” says the actor about his muscular (and intimidating) ) father in law.

A unique and exclusive visit to Chris Pratt’s farm, far from Hollywood but close to the filming of ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’, and a tour of the most vulnerable areas of the boy who hides behind the great guardian of the galaxy or the tamer of velociraptors.

