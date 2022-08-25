Chris Hemsworth’s craziest transformations

With that 1.90 height, that hair golden by the Australian sun and that handsome surfer pose, it could be said that Chris Hemsworth He had everything to dazzle the Hollywood cameras. Until Chris Evans he acknowledged blushing in an interview that his namesake was the most attractive on the set of the avenging meetings.

However, it has been his goofy sense of humor and dedication to portraying characters that has made him an international star. In his 20-year career (he debuted in 2002 playing King Arthur himself in the series Guinevere Jones), Hemsworth has personified endless archetypes. We review the most insane transformations of him on screen.

the iconic

You probably haven’t heard of Guinevere Jones, an Australian fiction that follows the reincarnation of Princess Geneva and in which a very young 19-year-old Chris made his debut as the King Arthur. His participation only lasted two episodes, but it was enough to see him wear a red-haired mane and, on top of that, he was able to mark that essential box of “classic character” in the CV of any interpreter.

A few months ago, the actor remembered the look on Instagram, with a cardboard crown nailed to the Burger King one and winking at the first wig of his life: “The first time I put on this beautiful wig I knew one of these two things would happen : I would be forced to grow my hair out and dye it red due to a massive fan petition, or never work again. Neither was true.”

The high school handsome

‘Home and Away’ cinemania

As a good Australian, Hemsworth’s first big break came on the soap opera Home and Away (2004-2007), in which he gave life to Kim Hyde, that son of a high school director with a tense relationship with his parents and who in his spare time dedicated himself to the noble trades of lifeguard, waiter or personal trainer.

The ‘must haves’ in your wardrobe? T-shirts with floral prints and little else. Although his clothes were often too many, something that curiously has been recurrent in the actor’s career, the character wore the fringe of the 2000s with admirable dignity.

the beefy hero

‘Thor’ Cinemania | Photo credit: Zade Rosenthal/M

Though star trek (2009) discovered him in Hollywood, it was Marvel that catapulted him with platinum blonde hair, cape with shoulder pads and muscles of an Asgardian god. Thor (2011) It is far from the best that the hero on screen has given us, but it was the beginning of the ‘Hemsworthmania’ that we drag.

Let’s break down his first on-screen appearance: they went overboard by dyeing his eyebrows, yes, and a certain bitchy brother named Loki (Tom Hiddleston) it overshadowed him, too. However, it is inevitable to look at these photos and feel a certain pride at how much the avenger has improved in his adventures… and in his clothing. How good it felt to share a flat with Darryl!

‘Fat Thor’

‘Avengers: Endgame’ cinemania

The fat, fanatical Fortnite version of Thor is quite the archetype unto himself. Yes Thor: Ragnarök (2017) gave him humor and gave him a very flattering haircut (even the eye patch looked good with that hairstyle), Avengers: Endgame (2019) brought us the marvelous Lebowski. We don’t say it, Tony Stark says it.

Quite well we found him in New Asgard given the circumstances: he had just lost his kingdom, his family and his friends at the hands of Thanos (Josh Brolin) and on top of that he didn’t decapitate him with his axe. The ‘Lapse’ was worth it to see him spread-eagled in a chair, wearing sunglasses and an apparent comatose state, giving free rein to his wonderful comical vis.

The hot guy

‘Holidays’ cinemania

In the future, when we make a news claiming the best projects of Chris Hemsworth, this film will be on the list. Holidays (2015) is one of those road trips destroys-homes in which the Australian returned to unleash the absurd comedy and show off muscle (and giant penis) in the skin of Stone Crandall.

But as not everything is going to be taking off clothes, the character also wore hair-helmet with blond and immovable waves (laugh at your grandmother’s perm), denim shirts with a couple of unbuttoned buttons and a suede vest. All at once, very much in keeping with Texan fashion. normal that ed helms feel threatened by her sex appeal.

the hot fool

‘Ghostbusters’ cinemania

Do you know what the cinema has done, especially adolescents, of turning the ugly duckling on duty into a swan with a simple disappearance of glasses? Take that ugly duckling, throw in Hemsworth’s raw material and his inherent cuteness, and you have the most absent-minded and compelling paranormal secretary on the big screen.

Maybe Ghostbusters (2016), the feminine twist to the homonymous saga, was not a waste of quality passed through ectoplasm, but Kevin, silly and hot as he was (as his ex-sister-in-law Miley Cyrus would say, “the best of both worlds”), made the viewing worthwhile. Even if he was only for those perched playing the sax.

the tacky adventurer

‘Dundee: The Son of a Legend Returns Home’ cinemania

There are few things that make Chris Hemsworth as proud as his country, perhaps his family and his online gym. We have seen him dressed as a kangaroo on the Ellen DeGeneres show, showing off photos with koalas and quokkas (we delight you with them at the end of these lines) and promotes his land, by land, surfboard and air every time he can.

It’s no wonder that, perfect ambassador that he is, he joined Tourism Australia’s campaign in Dundee: The Son of a Legend Returns Home, a short that paid homage to Crocodile Dundee. Our favorite detail in the careful outfit of your character? That little feather perfectly perched on the brim of her hat.

“A fantastic visit to Friends of the Koala, where I have seen first hand the incredible work and commitment to koala conservation, and the preservation and improvement of their habitat. A volunteer led non-profit organization.”

“Got my first selfie with a quokka this week on Rottnest Island. These epic little creatures are all over the island spending the day doing their thing. Go check them out.”

the charmer

‘Bad Times at the El Royale’ cinemania

It is a reality: there is no director, either Drew Goddard, miss the chance to open Chris Hemsworth’s shirt. Little matters the reason or the place; anything goes at that lake tahoe hotel.

The Australian gives all his charisma (and a mustache that has nothing to envy that of Henry Cavill in Mission: Impossible – Fallout) to the leader a sect in Bad times at the El Royale (2018). Despite those convulsions in the shoulders that he considers dance, we have to admit that we would also have been his faithful followers. Here we have it, with a mustache and crazy:

the deranged villain

Red-haired, with a red beard and long hair, and a nasal prosthesis. In this way the actor has been captured on the set of furious, the prequel to Mad Max: Fury Road, with Anya Taylor-Joy substituting for Charlize Theron Y George Miller Behind the cameras. Yes, the film is full of proper names.

The North American media indicate that Hemsworth could give life to Immortal Joe before he became the monster played by Hugh Keays-Byrne the one we met in the previous movie. At the moment, and judging by the images, we can confirm that his character is quite threatening, and that he boasts pectorals again.

Special mention to…

hulk hogan cinemania

Among Hemsworth’s next projects is the long-awaited biopic about the professional wrestler Hulk Hogan. Although the project seems to have stalled, we can’t think of anyone better than the Australian to show off the enormous muscles and that hybrid between mustache and impossible platinum blonde chin of the protagonist.

If we still haven’t convinced you of the actor’s chameleon arts (and we haven’t had to resort to the trap of Throg…), Be careful also to his Instagram account because he often shares montages, costume parties and even looks say

“Working hard in Santa’s workshop. Merry Christmas everyone!”

“A little ’80s party never hurts.”

“My younger self would be very disappointed in my superhero choices.”

And to finish, an extra photo, with the actor dressed as a kangaroo (or Charmander, we still don’t know for sure) together with margot robbie on the Ellen DeGeneres show. We couldn’t say goodbye without this wonderful transformation:

Chris Hemsworth dressed as a kangaroo cinemania

