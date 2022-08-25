Buffy The Vampire Slayer: Production of the reboot is on hiatus

The executive producer of Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot project has stated that production is currently on hiatus.

The fanbase of the TV series Buffy the Vampire Slayer is strong enough, and has long awaited news of the reboot, announced in 2018. Recently the producer of the project stated that the development of the new TV series on Buffy is currently on hiatus.

Executive producer Gail Berman was interviewed by The Hollywood Reporter for TV’s Top 5 podcast, and during the conversation he talked about Buffy the Vampire Slayer, stating that the reboot project is currently on hiatus.

For the production of the reboot The CW was called in with Monica Owusu-Breen (Midnight, Texas) as showrunner, and with the creator of the original series, Joss Whedon, who is expected to produce together with Berman, and the producers of the previous one. Fran Kazui and Kaz Kazui project, and with Joe Earley involved in the Jackal Group.

Sarah Michelle Gellar, the protagonist of the cult show, was not involved in the project, but she expressed her interest in participating in the reboot. Gellar also talked about the idea of ​​giving the lead role to Zendaya.

Recall that the original nineties series can be seen on Disney +.

