Britney Spears was the first to popularize the transparent skirt, and it was memorable

Britney Spears and the VMAs. An iconic combination. In 2001 he did his infamous snake performance. In 2003 she kissed Madonna. But in 2002? Well, the singer’s stunt was sartorial in nature. This was the year of Britney’s Leather Bar look, and it was glorious.

Remember those happy days as you gaze at this fitted look. Knee-high stilettos, a mini skirt with a lace panel, lace mittens, a vest with a snap closure, a diamond choker, and a leather officer’s cap. Julie Fox never could. Demi lovato he wants it. Bella Hadidto the tail.

If Jennifer Lopez’s look at this event was corporate sexy, Britney is playing Leather Mommy. The pop star did not sing that night, but she went to present an award to Michael Jackson, which is not necessary to talk about.

Lately, Spears has been leaning toward feminine dresses and separates as she enjoys life in SoCal. with her new husband, Sam Asghari. More than a flirt, she is a happy dancer who wants to show off her body. As it should be. But maybe this Halloween, Bad Girl Brit can make another appearance? Please?

On the other hand, you may not have time to dress up. He has a lot of new projects underway. His collaboration with Elton John is due out on Friday, and his memoir is already finished, but has been delayed due to a paper shortage, according to TMZ. Who do I want to fool? Britney Spears always finds time to put on a suit.

If the above isn’t enough for your daily dose of early 2000s, revel in the utter hodgepodge (did it work?) that was Christina Aguilera’s ensemble that night. A bandana top to show off your abs, a micro-mini jean and, of course, the two-tone hair that would go down in history. Xtina, your retro moment has also arrived.

