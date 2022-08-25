Britney Spears stuns in a black sheer mini dress and brown wedge platforms for a sexy video

Image Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Britney Spears, 40, is just days away from releasing her new single “Hold Me Closer” with Elton John, 75, and the singer looks like the superstar she is. On August 24, Britney shared a video with her 42 million Instagram followers, right before she deleted her Instagram account. In an iconic clip obtained by hollywoodlife From a fan post, Britney strutted around in a sheer black mini dress and brown platform shoes on the patio of her sprawling new mansion in Calabasas, California.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britney Spears – Backup 💾 (@backupbritneyspears)

The outfit itself is worthy of recognition. With her long blonde locks swaying from side to side, Britney shook her hips from side to side, as she wore a super short black mini dress, which featured long sleeves that covered her entire arm down to her wrist. The dress hugged her neck and was extremely flattering on the flushed new bride. The sheer pattern of the dress allowed fans to see what she was wearing underneath it, which appeared to be black underwear and a black bra.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britney Spears – Backup 💾 (@backupbritneyspears)

To go with the look, Britney opted for brown platform shoes, which were pretty unique considering the dress itself was black. Being that Britney can get away with just about anything, she definitely made it work, and she worked at it! And how Britney solved it, the singer’s song “Sauce” Naika played in the background. The song went well with the whole Britney vibe and the lyrics included: “Who brought the sauce? (I brought the sauce) / Who made the sauce? (I made the sauce) / Who got the sauce? (I got the sauce) / What’s in the sauce? (I am the sauce).”

In the background of the video, fans got a glimpse of Britney’s new palatial palace in a gated community in Calabasas, California. Although it almost looked like a movie set, the view he gave his fans looked out onto a beautiful mountainside that was lined with free-flowing palm trees. The sun was shining brightly, which was almost as bright as the star’s brilliant new prospect of life. As fans know, Britney’s career has been looking bright lately as her next release of the song “Hold Me Closer” drops on August 26. The song is said to be a huge hit and will likely solidify her place, once again, as the reigning princess of pop.

fashion items now being trending now Kim Kardashian Shares Cryptic Message 2 Weeks After Pete Davidson Split: ‘Time Will Tell’ Jennifer Lopez’s daughter Emme wears white pants and blazer to her mom’s wedding: photos Leah Messer breaks her silence on Kailyn Lowry’s exit from the ‘Teen Mom’ franchise