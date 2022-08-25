Britney Spears prepares her return to music with Elton John | Music

Britney Spears is warming up for her return to music and it seems that it will be in style. After regaining her independence after her father’s abusive guardianship for more than a decade, the artist is getting her life back on track. A few days ago, she married her partner, Sam Asghari, but now there is news about her career.

As advanced exclusively Page SixBritney Spears prepares a very special collaboration with Elton John. Confidential sources have informed the Anglo-Saxon media outlet that the artist met last week in the studio with the legendary singer to record a new version of the theme Tiny Dancerone of the classics of English.

Everything points to the theme it will come out in augustthat is, in the next month, and they assure that it will be “the song of summer”. Very high expectations for a long-awaited return for which it seems that Elton John himself is to blame, who He had the idea to make this new version of Tiny Dancer with the singer. Britney Spears has not been able to refuse, since she is a great admirer of English.

It is not the only news we have about the artist’s return to music. A few days ago, she shared with her followers on social networks a new version of her success …Baby One More Time. In addition, it has been established rumors that he could be in the next Super Bowl. One of the sports shows of the year could prepare the stellar return to a massive event of Britney Spears. Although they are still in negotiations, if this event occurs it would mark a milestone in the history of music and the singer’s career, since she would return in style on stage.

Neither Britney Spears nor Elton John have officially confirmed this collaboration, but Page Six assures that it will be produced and that in a few days we will be able to listen to it. We’ll be alert!