Britney Spears Declares Her Independence With Empowering Advice From Jennifer Lopez

in 2021 Britney Spears he was getting rid of his father’s guardianship after 15 years. Also a couple of months ago she married Sam Asghariwhich greatly improved the situation of the artist on a personal level.

However, her ex-husband and father of her children, Kevin Federline, tried to break the artist’s happiness by publicly accusing her of being a bad mother, to which Britney replied that she did. the best he could with the situation he was in.

After these accusations, Britney not only spoke in networks, now she has shared a new reflection, both against her father and against her ex-husband: “Declaration of INDEPENDENCE… For equality and for being equal! Not even touching me, covering me and holding me against my will for 4 months!” she wrote.

Her ex-husband also said that her children did not want to see her because of the risque images she shared on social networks. Given this Britney has also responded in this post: “In a world where you have the right to use your feet… heart… mouth… eyes… and body… to express yourself as you want”

In addition, in the message he shares the empowering advice he once told him Jennifer Lopez: “Look down at that camera and tell every girl in the world make noise and never ever back down from injustice”

Finally, the artist has concluded her statement by saying: “I am here to share that freedom is a state of mind! GOD BLESS YOU ALL”.