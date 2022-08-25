Bored? Prepare a tasty brownie cheesecake with this recipe

Definitely now that we have spent more time at home or with our friends in our home, because it always seems that the dessertthat he cocktail and the truth is that it is a practice, that if we do it from time to time, then there is no problem, but if it becomes a Lifestyle, because our glucose levels will not appreciate it and could even generate a not very benevolent health condition.

For this reason, today what we want is to share with you nothing more and nothing less than the prescription to prepare a rich and delicious cheesecake brownies that will definitely make you forget the bad times and restart your life in less time than you thought possible. In addition it is a dessert perfect to celebrate any Virgonow that we are in the season of the most perfectionist sign of the zodiac.

If you are one of those people who exercises at least twice a week, you should know that there is no reason for you to feel guilty eating a dessert like this, once a year. Even if you have read somewhere that August is the last month to go on a diet, because then comes September with the pozole, pambazos and other snacks, October, which is the prelude to November and the bread of the dead and December with all the Christmas dinners and end of the year.

What are the benefits of eating chocolate?

So give yourself the chance to prepare a dessert like this, because it also contains chocolate, which is a food that has nutrients, such as tryptophan, a substance that promotes the production of dopamine Y serotoninthe famous hormones of pleasure and happiness, which put us in a good mood as soon as we eat it and that comes in handy judging by the depressive lows that many of us have had in this pseudo-post-pandemic stage.

And the cheese It’s one of the foods what else proteins contain and the truth is that it goes very well for dessertsbecause together with sugar and others ingredientswe get a delirious result and that we all want to try, although we know that we are about to gobble up several calories in a single slice, but the truth is that something like this is very worth trying, because you deserve it, although preparing it is not a quick task, So get to work!

The chocolate cheesecake is a small pleasure that we all deserve to try. Photo: Pixabay

Ingredients

brownie layer

1 tsp vegetable oil

1/2 cup unsalted butter, at room temperature

3/4 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips

1 cup sugar

2 eggs

cheese layer

500 gr cream cheese at room temperature

3/4 cup sugar

3 eggs, room temperature

1 tsp vanilla extract

1/2 cup Greek yogurt

cookie layer

1/2 cup unsalted butter, at room temperature

1/2 cup sugar

1/2 cup brown sugar

1/2 cup condensed milk

3/4 tsp vanilla extract

1 cup vanilla cookie powder

1/2 tsp salt

1 cup chocolate chips

How do you prepare?

Preheat the oven to 180°C. Grease and flour a mold. In a small saucepan, melt butter and chocolate until smooth over low heat, stirring frequently. Turn off heat and whisk in sugar. Let cool for 5-10 minutes, stirring. In a bowl add the melted chocolate and mix the milk and eggs, beating quickly so that the residual heat does not cook the eggs. Use a wooden spoon to stir the flour until combined. Pour the mixture into the prepared pan in an even layer and bake for 25 minutes.

cheese layer

Remove the brownie from the oven and reserve. Meanwhile, reduce the oven temperature to 165°C Using a mixer, beat all cheesecake ingredients together until smooth. Be careful not to mix too quickly, or air bubbles will form. Pour cheese mixture over brownie layer in pan. Bake for 50 minutes, until center is slightly soft (or when an instant-read thermometer inserted in center reads 150°. Remove from the oven and let cool to room temperature, with the pan on a wire rack for 30 minutes to 1 hour. Place the tray in the refrigerator for 4 hours, or overnight, to chill and firm until amazing cheese consistency.

cookie layer