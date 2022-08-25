Blake Lively’s best movies
We met her as Serena van der Woodsen in the series ‘Gossip Girl’. From that moment, Blake Lively conquered us. Regardless of the hyperboles of the plot, or that it is one of the series that we liked but that has aged poorly, the actress left no one indifferent. And not only because of the style of her character. With her, a young socialite from New York, we toured the Upper East Side of Manhattan and weaved together the great mystery of the series Who was hiding behind Gossip Girl?
But after five years, the series came to an end (even though we’ve now had another ‘Gossip Girl’ reboot nine years later with a new generation). And the careers of the actors continued. However, LIvely had already combined the filming of the series with other productions. In fact, his first performance was at the age of eleven, when he appeared in the movie ‘Sandman’, directed by his father, fellow actor Ernie Lively. His next job was at the age of 18. It was 2005, two before the successful series arrived, when she premiered the movie ‘One for all’, one of the movies based on groups of four friends, based on the novel by Ann Brashares. In 2008 she released the sequel, or ‘The Private Life of Pippa Lee’, or ‘The Town’, Ben Affleck’s first directing job.
And, in 2011, there was a turning point in his life, professional, but also personal: the actress starred in the film adaptation of one of the DC Comics characters, ‘Green Lantern’. The actor to embody it was a certain Ryan Reynolds. The movie didn’t pan out as expected, but at least Ryan and Blake fell in love and embarked on a path together that continues to this day, and with three daughters together. Lively, like her husband, has shown her personal side in the funniest version on social networks. Something that she has been combining with her work, most of it on the big screen.
In 2012 he presented ‘Salvajes’under the orders of Oliver Stone. Three years later came the romantic drama ‘Adaline’s secret’, in which she was the protagonist of a magical story with which she achieved success within the genre. A year later he premiered under the orders of none other than the director Woody Allen in ‘Cafe Society’, with which they opened the Cannes festival in the 2016 edition. And in that same summer, Blake also starred in ‘Blue Hell’, getting maintain tension throughout the plot a few meters from the shore, being stalked by a shark.
Later more works have come: ‘A small favor’, ‘The rhythm of revenge’, etc, which we review below. What is the work that you liked the most of the actress?
One for all
After an appearance as a child at the orders of her father, Lively was one of the members of this group of friends, who separated for a summer. What united them on those vacation days was a pair of jeans that strangely fit them all, despite having different sizes.
gossip-girl
The role that gave her stardom was Serena, that almost perfect girl from the Upper East Side. Although she was a fictional character, the protagonist of ‘Gossip Girl’ had inspiration from various it girls of the New York elite.
Pippa Lee’s private life
Miller directed Blake and gave her the role of the Pippa of the title in the young version. When she was older, it was Robin Wright who was in charge of interpreting her. The protagonist is a woman who is in her maturity as such, in the fullness of her beauty and wisdom. Married to a powerful publisher named Herb Lee (Alan Arkin), thirty years her senior, has two grown children, and with an apparently idyllic life, Pippa is far from happy, and will have to face a definitive test, which will be life itself.
The Town (Ben Affleck, 2010)
Affleck counted on her for his second job. A story about hits and robberies in which Lively was in charge of playing a drug-addicted ex-lover of Affleck’s character.
Green Lantern (Martin Campbell, 2011)
There is always a weak point in the career of artists. In Blake’s case, that was ‘Green Lantern.’ At least there she met her husband, Ryan Reynolds. And well that the couple, especially him, have known how to sharpen their work and take advantage of laughing at themselves with the story.
Savages (Oliver Stone, 2012)
Stone was directing the adaptation of a novel by Don Winslow. Two friends from Laguna Beach, who share a girlfriend, are dedicated to drug traffickingyes A Mexican cartel kidnaps the girl and demands as a ransom all the money they have earned over the last five years. Although the young men are willing to pay, at the same time, they devise a plan to rescue the girl and take revenge on her kidnappers.
Adaline’s Secret (Lee Toland Krieger, 2015)
Lively took out her most romantic trick to be the protagonist of ‘Adaline’s Secret’, a fantastic drama, which could well be among the films to believe in love. Here the protagonist, after suffering an accident, acquires her eternal youth. It will be like this for decades, until Ellis Jones (Michiel Huisman), crosses her path.
Give me your eyes (Marc Forster, 2016)
Jason Clarke shared the poster with the actress in this story about disability. Marc Forster (‘Monster’s Ball’, ‘Finding Neverland’) directed this enigmatic drama about a married couple. The woman’s relationship with her husband will change when she recovers her sight thanks to a cornea transplant. As she ceases to be blind, she discovers disturbing details about her marriage and her life that she had previously been unable to appreciate.
Blue Hell (Jaume Collet-Serra, 2016)
Her great success on screen, and it was not for lack of merit, since she embodied the tension on her own for almost the entire plot. For just over 80 minutes, Lively kept us with her heart in her mouth being that surfer who gets stuck on an islet a few meters from the shore of the beach, since a shark is stalking her. Without a doubt, a piece worthy of being among the best psychological horror movies on Netflix.
Cafe Society (Woody Allen, 2016)
The New Yorker paired her with Jesse Eisenberg in one of the Woody Allen movies without Woody Allen. Set in the 1930s, the director told a story in the mecca of cinema, where Bobby, a young newcomer to the industry (Jesse Eisenberg), nephew of a powerful Hollywood agent and producer (Steve Carrell), falls in love with Vonnie (Kristen Stewart), her Uncle Phil’s secretary. But not everything will be so easy, which will make Bobby fall into the arms of another beautiful woman.
A Small Favor (Paul Feig, 2018)
In 2018, he premiered this plot of intrigue with Anna Kendrick. Kendrick played a young mom blogger from a small town whose best friend, the sophisticated Emily (Lively), suddenly disappears one day. Paul Feig, the director of the film, prepares the sequel for 2023.
The Rhythm of Vengeance (Reed Morano, 2020)
The adaptation of Mark Burnell, which he himself adapted to the cinema, had Lively as the protagonist. Stephanie Patrick was the protagonist, a woman who suffered the loss of her family in a plane crash.. When she discovers that the accident was not such, the woman will find a new meaning in her life and she will embark on a dangerous mission to try to discover the truth and avenge her family.
