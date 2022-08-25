Blackstone close to purchasing complete Pink Floyd catalog – Music

(ANSA) – BRUSSELS, AUGUST 25 – The American private equity group Blackstone would be close to purchasing the complete Pink Floyd catalog. This was revealed by the Financial Times.



According to the City newspaper, Blackstone would have reached the deal for close to half a billion dollars through Hipgnosis Song Management (HSM), the company founded by former Elton John manager Merck Mercuriadis.



Blackstone created Hipgnosis Songs Capital (HSC), a billion-dollar fund, after buying HSM last year. The company has already taken over $ 341 million of back catalogs from Leonard Cohen, Justin Timberlake, Nile Rodgers, Nelly Furtado and country singer Kenny Chesney.



However, the Pink Floyd deal could be worth more than all of HSC’s current holdings combined, they explain to the Financial Times. (HANDLE).

