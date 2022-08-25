Blackstone among those interested in Pink Floyd’s $500 million catalog

The process is ongoing and Blackstone BX.N is nowhere near a deal yet for the back catalog of the group that created such hits as “Wish You Were Here,” “Comfortably Numb,” and “Another Brick in the Wall,” they said. the sources.

Blackstone declined to comment and representatives for Pink Floyd did not immediately respond.

The Financial Times had previously reported that the buying company, through Hipgnosis Song Management, could value the band’s songs at nearly $500 million.

Blackstone last year took a stake in Hipgnosis as part of a partnership that planned to spend around $1,000 to buy music rights and record songs.

Founded by the former manager of Elton John, Merck Mercuriadis, Hipgnosis advises the Hipgnosis Songs Fund SONG.L, which is listed in the UK and allows investors to invest in music rights.

Venture capital fund interest in music catalogs has surged in recent years due to steady royalty returns and the rise of streaming.

A deal with Pink Floyd would also help Blackstone expand into digital content, which last year agreed to buy most of actress Reese Witherspoon’s media company Hello Sunshine.