Black Adam: Mohammed Amer reveals the first details about his character

Less than two months to go before the debut of Black Adam, a live-action film that should change our perspective on the DC Universe. In addition to Dwayne Johnson’s long-awaited portrayal of the anti-hero protagonist, the film includes a diverse cast that will bring unique novelties to DC characters. Mohammed Amer – whose role in Black Adam was announced last year – recently spoke of his involvement in the film in an interview with Geeks Of Color. As she revealed, his character – who briefly appeared in the film’s first trailer – is Karimthe brother of Adrianna Tomaz (Sarah Shahi).

“His name is Karim, very sweet, loving and he doesn’t want to have anything to do with anyone,” he explained Mohammed Amer. “It’s the focus of all this with her sister. My sister is the heroine of the film. ” Black Adam is directed by Jaume Collett-Serra by Jungle Cruise. The cast includes Aldis Hodge (The Invisible Man, Underground) as Hawkman, Quintessa Swindell (Trinkets, Euphoria) as Cyclone, Noah Centineo (To All the Boys I Love Before, Charlie’s Angels) as Atom Smasher and Pierce Brosnan (GoldenEye, Mamma Mia !) as Doctor Fate. Uli Latukefu, Marwan Kenzari, James Cusati-Moyer and Bodhi Sabongui will appear in the film in currently unknown roles.

Karim and Adrianna Tomaz in Black Adam

“Well, it’s a big deal for many reasons,” he explained Sarah Shahi, who plays Karim’s sister. “I have the chance to work with Dwayne, who happens to be one of the nicest people ever. And it is admirable to see him being the businessman and the actor that he is him. He treats everyone on set so well. When he talks to you, it’s like you’re the only person in the room. Everyone should take a lesson from his book because it is remarkable enough to witness and encounter on set. He is the true center, all the way. “

“So not only is it beautiful for that, but I’m Middle Eastern, I’m Persian,” she continued Sarah Shahi. “And there’s not a lot of Middle Eastern representation out there, so being in a movie like this really helps make a statement for my culture and where I’m from. There are other Middle Eastern actors I know who are cast in terrorist roles or who are stereotyped for their looks. So I hope that, in a way, Black Adam help break that stereotype. And hopefully, Hollywood will get more colorful in some ways and open up to more Middle Eastern actors and their stories. And what’s more, this is the first thing I’ve done that my kids can actually look at a part of. So this is nice. “

Black Adam will be released in theaters on October 21st.

