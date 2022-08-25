Black Adam actress confirms that her character has the same origin as her comic book counterpart

Quintessa Swindell has spoken about the story of Cyclone that will be shown in Black Adam

the actress of Black Adam, Quintess Swindell, has offered some details about the origin story of Cyclone that will be shown in the DC movie during an interview with Total Film. «[Cyclone] it has the power to harness and manipulate the wind,” he said. “Her powers of hers weren’t something that she actually had within her, it was something that a scientist forced on her, so she also has this aspect of her where she can control nanobots, and she has that technology as well. [El traje es] like Vivienne Westwood be a superhero. She’s very circus, very theatrical, and very cool, and a little bit punk at the same time.”

Black Adam is not the classic origin movie

In a recent interview, Jaume Collet-Serra said Black Adam it won’t follow the standard superhero origin story template. “It’s not your typical superhero movie where a kid wants to be a superhero and gets the powers, and then you spend 50 minutes trying to figure out how the powers work,” he said. “This is a movie where you introduce Black Adam right away, and then throughout the movie you slowly peel the onion and reveal what happened.”

This approach was made possible through the efforts of Dwayne Johnson. The actor recently said that he “fought hard” from the start to convince Warner Bros. that he abandoned his original plans to introduce the character he plays and his nemesis Shazam in the same movie. Johnson explained that he believed that including the origin stories of both characters in the same film would have done them both “a disservice”, and felt that he needed to “protect the ruthless tone”. [y] extremely violent of Black Adam as we built [el DCEU]».

Black Adam hits theaters on October 21.