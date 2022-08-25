birthday and a long-awaited return to acting

Today is the birthday of one of the most admired women in Hollywood. Blake arrives at 35 happy with Ryan Reynolds and their children, turned into a fashion icon as she shows every time she appears on the red carpet (we don’t forget her iconic appearance at this year’s MET gala) and, above all, eager to get back in front of the cameras. And finally the latter becomes a reality after in October of last year, Ryan Reynolds announced a break in his career as an actor. After a few years immersed in projects that were more absorbing, he finished shooting Spirited and decided to stop. And it was then that her partner, the actress and model Blake Lively, has poured into his acting career, in stand-by since she became a mother for the third time.

SEE GALLERY

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds and their two oldest children

family conciliation

We imagine that this is not a coincidence, but that one of the strongest couples in Hollywood has decided to reconcile their family and professional lives, and Blake, who has been especially devoted to raising their three children, She takes advantage of the fact that her husband has made a break to return. And she does it with force: three projects await her in the coming months, each more interesting.

Blake Lively, emphatic about the comments around her figure

Everything indicates that the first of these projects will be the filming of The Making of, a romantic comedy in which he will work alongside Diane Keaton, Richard Gere and Lin-Manuel Miranda, the actor, composer and a thousand other things who has become the great revelation of recent years thanks to the musical hamilton, written and starring him. But what counts The making of? Well, it tells how a couple of filmmakers, married to each other (Keaton and Gere), decide to film a movie that tells their love story, and choose the characters chosen by Lively and Miranda as protagonists. Nevertheless, when filming begins, the marriage begins to falter.

SEE GALLERY

Blake Lively

A science fiction thriller with the director Tom Holland works with

But Blake is an off-road actress, and after this shoot she will star in proxy, an intense sci-fi thriller in which a comatose woman awakens to discover, terrified, that she now lives in a biosynthetic body. Of this film it is only known that it will be the actress and model who will give life to the main character, and that it will be directed by the Hungarian Kornél Mundruczó. The name will not sound familiar to you, but it is who is behind the cameras in The Crowded Room, the series starring Tom Holland and during the filming of which he has announced that he is withdrawing from social networks.

Continue reading the story

SEE GALLERY

Blake Lively with her husband

‘My husband’s secret’, the adaptation of a novel by the writer of ‘Big Little Lies’

However, Blake’s third appearance is perhaps the most exciting. Although his participation has been announced for a long time, we know that he will play Cecilia Fitzpatrick in My husband’s secret. This movie, based on the novel of the same name by Liane Moriarty, tells how the life of Cecilia, a married woman with an apparently perfect life, falls apart discovering a letter that her husband wrote for her with the intention that she read it when he died. However, he finds her at the wrong time and this will affect not only his life, but that of two other women. Nothing more to be published My husband’s secret CBS acquired the rights to be able to film it, so the secrecy around this filming is maximum. And it is because two true audiovisual bombshells have already come out of Moriarty’s pen, albeit in string form: Big Little Lies, the series starring Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern, and Nine Perfect Strangers, also with Kidman leading the cast. Moriarty has become one of those safe bets, whose novels are synonymous with success when they are adapted for film or television: hopefully the same will happen with Blake.

Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman or Matthew McConaughey pay tribute to Jean-Marc Vallée, who died suddenly