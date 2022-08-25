Billie Eilish and her mom will be honored for their commitment to the environment

After Oscar, Grammy and MTV Award various, a major new recognition is on the way for Billie Eilish. Soon the singer-songwriter will be rewarded, together with her mother, also for her commitment to support the environment.

Billie Eilish and her mom Maggie Baird will receive theEMA Missions in Music Award to the next EMA Awards Galathe awards ceremony organized byEnvironmental Media Association to be held on October 8th.

For the jury, mother and daughter deserve the award “for their incredible work as role models with sustainable attitudes“. A recognition given to her 20-year-old singer and her mother, who works with her, for the sustainable choices made for her Happier Than Ever, The World Tour.

To raise awareness among the new generations, a “Overheated”, A space where climate-focused activities are planned, including clothing exchanges, documentary screenings and speeches on veganism. The association is also part of the project Support + Feedwhich addresses food sustainability issues and the climate crisis with plant-based foods.

Maggie Baird, an environmental, climate and animal advocate for over 40 years, commented on the news of the award stating to Hollywood Reporter: “I am thrilled to accept the EMA Missions in Music Award this year along with my daughter. I’m so proud that Billie uses her voice to inspire a younger audience and support change. It’s a dream come true that Billie and I share the same passion for dealing with the climate crisis. We are stronger together and I know it will continue to have a huge impact on this earth for the next generation“.

