Bad Bunny will sing at the MTV VMAs

As you read and hear, Bad Bunny returns to the MTV Video Music Awards. What better time to take a look at his history with these awards.

By Alberto Rojas Eguiluz

The news has just reached us that Bad Bunny will return to the MTV VMAs this Sunday, but connecting from Yankee Stadium with his “The Last Tour of the World” tour. The Puerto Rican singer will be one of the luxury musical numbers of the installment, in which Anitta, Blackpink, J Balvin, Panic! At The Disco, Nicki Minaj and the Red Hot Chili Peppers, among others.

Bad Bunny has his history with the MTV Video Music Awards, so why not take a look at some of the most epic moments he’s ever had?

your first prize

It was in the 2018 WMA edition that Bad Bunny won his first Moon Person for best summer song with I Like It, the song he sang with Cardi B and J Balvin.

luxury premiere

In the 2019 edition of the VMA Bad Bunny premiered What you intend, and he did it together with the other music phenomenon, J Balvin.

The 7 of good luck

Bad Bunny has been nominated for seven MTV VMAs. This year it is in two categories: artist of the year and best Latin video. If he were to win artist of the year, where the Puerto Rican phenomenon competes against the likes of Harry Styles and Ed Sheeran, he would make history by becoming the first non-English speaking artist to win the award. Although in reality, he has already made history, since he is the first Spanish-speaking singer to be nominated for this category.

If you want to see Bad Bunny at the MTV Video Music Awards, don’t miss the delivery broadcast this Sunday, August 28 at 7:00 pm (Mexico City time) on MTV and Pluto TV.