‘Avatar’ returns to theaters in 4K and HDR: the re-release trailer and the countdown to the sequel

As a prelude to the long-awaited premiere in theaters of “Avatar: The Path of Water”which will take place on December 16, the first part of the franchise released in 2009 will return to the big screen with better sound and image quality.

Before our next chapter begins, experience Avatar in 4K 3D HDR Remastered in theaters on September 23 for a limited time. james cameronthe director of the highest grossing film in history.

At the same time, to energize fans ahead of the sequel’s mid-December release, 20th Century Studios released a new trailer for the original film – and a poster – for those who wish to see the first part of the film.

Fans in Argentina and Latin America will be able to see it in theaters starting on September 22.

In the trailer you can see some of the most emblematic scenes of the film with an improved version in 4K with High Dynamic Range (HDR).

When does “Avatar: The Path of Water” premiere?

The trailer for “Avatar: The Way of Water” was released last May. 12 years after the first film was releasedwhile confirming its premiere for the December 16.

The second part of “Avatar” will star various members of the original cast, such as Zoë Saldana like Neytiri, Sigourney Weaver in a new role and Sam Worthington Like Jake Sulli.

They also joined Kate Winslet like Ronaldo, Michelle Yeoh like Dr. Karina Mogue and Oona Chaplin like Varang, among others.

The shooting of the film ended in 2020 along with “Avatar 3”, which will be released in 2024.

“Avatar”, the highest grossing film

The first “Avatar” film broke multiple box office records by becoming the highest-grossing movie in history, surpassing “Titanic,” which had held the top spot for 12 years.

The film continued to occupy the first place in that ranking for a decade until the arrival of “Avengers: Endgame” (2019), which snatched the place for a short time, since a re-release in China in March 2021 returned it to the top. of the ranking.

Cameron’s film was nominated in nine categories at the 2010 Oscars, winning three awards in the categories of art direction, photography and visual effects.

The story of “Avatar”

“Avatar” is set in the mid-22nd century and tells the story of Jake Sully (Worthington), a hemiplegic ex-soldier who is summoned by the armed forces to collaborate in the colonization of Pandora, a giant gaseous moon from which they intend to extract a coveted mineral.

The conflict breaks out when the native tribes, known as Na’vi, begin to respond to the threat of humans on their lands and resources, so Sully and other companions who use avatar technology to interact with them must decide whether to help them defend themselves.