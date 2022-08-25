Atlas: Simu Liu will be the villain in the Netflix sci-fi thriller starring Jennifer Lopez

After establishing himself as the first Asian superhero as well as the next stages of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Simu Liu is measured with the first role of villain. According to Deadline, the actor will play the antagonist in AtlasNetflix movie with Jennifer Lopez. Sterling K. Brown and Abraham Popoola were also hired for the film directed by Brad Peyton. Aron Eli Coleite is writing the most recent draft of the script based on the original script by Leo Sardarian.

A photo of Simu Liu

Jennifer Lopez will play Atlas, a woman who fights for humanity in a future where a woman who fights for humanity in a future where an AI-soldier has decided that the only way to end the war is exterminate humans. To defeat this unexpected enemy, Atlas will have to collaborate with what she fears more than anything else, another Artificial Intelligence.

After the success of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, we will soon see Simu Liu as one of the many incarnations of Ken in the long-awaited Barbie, with Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. The actor will also be part of the cast of the romantic film One True Loves and the drama Arthur the King, with Mark Wahlberg.

Barbie, Simu Liu: “I had to do a total wax, now I admire women more”