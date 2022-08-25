Apple confirms it, the launch of the iPhone 14 will be on September 7

The rumors were true, the launch of the new line of iPhone will be in the first week of September.

Continuing with the annual tradition, Apple’s new devices will debut at a special presentation in September. On Wednesday, those from Cupertino sent the invitation to the press for the presentation of the new generation of iPhone.

The event is expected to take place at 10 a.m. Pacific Time (19 hours in Spain), at the Steve Jobs Theater at Apple Park, in Cupertino, California.

Nevertheless, we may only see a part of your new productssince according to Apple’s annual release cycle, the company usually holds two events in the fall: one in September and one in October.

What should we expect from the Apple Event?

Of course, it is to be assumed that the protagonist of the presentation will be the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Pro. As we have already anticipated, four models will be presentedwhere the mini version will be replaced by the iPhone 14Max and will be accompanied by iPhone 14 normal. And of course, together the two more versions topthe iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 ProMax.

Unfortunately it is believed that the iPhone 14 will be a slightly improved version of the iPhone 13disappointing when compared to its older brothers, as the important changes will come in the Pro models. This includes the new A16 Chip and the Always-On Display function, for example.

And although all versions are also expected to jump to 6 GB of RAM, one of the biggest differences will be its camera system: The iPhone 14 line will have the traditional 12-megapixel system, while the Pro line would come with a 48-megapixel sensor 8K video capable.

The new iPhone 14 do not come alone

Bloomberg leaker Mark Gurman claimed a week ago that In this same event three new versions of the Apple Watch will be presented:

Apple Watch SE: the entry version, cheaper and with some trimmed features.

the entry version, cheaper and with some trimmed features. Apple Watch Series 8: the standard version, made of aluminum or stainless steel.

the standard version, made of aluminum or stainless steel. Apple WatchPro: a version with much more advanced functions for sports monitoring, as well as new integrated functions and possibly the only one with the new body temperature sensor and the S8 chip.

This new model that has been talked about a lot, which we will provisionally call Apple WatchProIt is said to be a much more robust model designed for the most demanding athletes. An indestructible Apple Watch thanks to its titanium construction and with sizes that could reach 47 millimeters. Its price? This new version is expected to reach 900 euros.

Is there room at the event for the new AirPods?

It would not be a surprise if the new AirPods Pro are also presented at this event. According to the latest rumours, we will meet a stemless design and some minor changes to the casewhich include a small speaker that emits a sound to facilitate recovery by apps Find My.

Secondly, AirPods Max may also make an appearance at this event on September 7but it’s probably just to announce the release of some new colors.

And as for the iPad Pros with M2 chips, the new Macs and other rumored devices, of course they’re on Apple’s release list, but they are likely to be featured at later eventsas in the possible October event.